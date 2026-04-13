4 Addictive HBO Max Miniseries You Can Finish In One Day

For decades, HBO has been pumping out award-winning series that have often redefined the way we think about what a TV show is. More to the point, while there's no shortage of compelling TV series out there, HBO Max's content library is nothing short of iconic. From "The Sopranos" and "Succession" to "Game of Thrones," it's fair to say HBO helped kickstart what's now referred to as the era of prestige TV.

I'm as big a fan as anyone when it comes to binging multiple seasons of an addictive TV show, but sometimes there's something equally satisfying about a one-off miniseries. There's less filler, and sometimes the writing has to be that much sharper for everything to be conveyed in a more constrained framework.

With that in mind, presented below are the four most addictive miniseries currently available on HBO Max. It was a challenging list to curate given how vast HBO Max's content library is, but it's fair to say that any of the selections below won't disappoint. If you're looking for a quick binge that won't take over your life with multiple seasons, this is definitely a list you'll want to check out.