Did The Beulr App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 13

Like Ferris Bueller, we first meet Solimine in bed. The Shark Tank doors open, but no one is there, leaving the sharks confused. Then the camera pans to a bed with a TV mounted above it. Solimine appears on the screen sipping tea, then, as an alarm clock rings, the real Solimine rolls out of bed, nods at his video likeness, and puts on a bathrobe. He introduces himself and begins his pitch, asking the sharks for $150,000 for 20% of his company.

The sharks were charmed by him, but ultimately worried about the ethical issues of skipping meetings and classes, as well as the business model in general. Robert Herjavec immediately asked what would happen if someone asked a question of his avatar. Solimine admits it's just a static video and not interactive. Before dropping out of college, he used Beulr to attend lectures with no participation, and he watched the recordings later at 2x speed. The modern-day Ferris Bueller unfortunately would have been outed by his machine if asked a direct question from his economics teacher about the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act.

The sharks dropped out one by one. Herjavec said it's not a business and didn't see how it can make money, while Mark Cuban told him to go back to school.