What Happened To Sega? Why The Company Stopped Making Consoles

For old school gamers, Sega consoles are almost as iconic as Nintendo's. There's even an argument to be made that Sega came close to winning the "console wars." However, Nintendo ultimately prevailed in that fight, with Sega's last major console being the Dreamcast. Although the company still exists, it stopped releasing new consoles after missteps and missed opportunities, which caused Sega to slowly but surely lose ground in this particular area of the gaming industry.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Sega Genesis was a significant competitor against the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Although the Super NES ultimately sold more units during this time, the Genesis wasn't too far behind, particularly considering how poorly Sega's previous console, the Sega Master System, fared against the original Nintendo Entertainment System. The Genesis technically sold 20 million fewer units than the Super NES, but its sales represented a significant improvement over the previous generation of consoles.

Sega seemed like it might continue on this trajectory, but its momentum in the console arena only got derailed when other companies, like Sony, started entering the space. This triggered desperate moves that would cost Sega dearly.