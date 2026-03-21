Before PlayStation And Xbox, '80s Kids Played On These Consoles

There's plenty of dead tech from the 1980s that can stir up emotions, and old video game consoles are one of them. It was a simple time, when the graphics were pixelated, the controllers were wired, the TVs were bulky, and many consoles didn't do too much. There were no lengthy installs, load screens, online distractions, or microtransactions that the kids of today are used to. Many of the consoles back then made such a lasting impression that merely mentioning them will trigger a nostalgia bomb in the minds of those who grew up during that era.

In the '80s, the video game industry was still in its infancy, and manufacturers were in a sort of gold rush to dominate the home console market with the next best home entertainment system. But this era is also known for something more sinister — the video game industry crash of 1983. One console in particular is remembered for revitalizing the games industry after the crash, paving the way for the PlayStation and Xbox to exist.