5 Pieces Of Dead '80s Tech That Will Stir Up Emotions In Every Boomer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Technology is advancing almost faster than we can keep up with, so it's relaxing to look back and fondly remember the devices of yesteryear. And it's hard to get more iconic than tech from the '80s.

The '80s saw countless devices and gadgets that would shake up the tech industry, including the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sony Walkman (technically released in late-1979, but its popularity didn't explode until 1980). While many younger people today will probably never get to experience such devices, the right bit of '80s tech can stir up emotions in the older generation, colloquially known as "boomers" (no relation to the Boomers from "Gears of War" or "Left 4 Dead"). Perhaps they're hit with a wave of nostalgia, recalling the first time they used a cell phone, or annoyance, remembering how much their children pestered them for a piece of tech that turned out to be a flash in the pan.

Here are examples of technology that has been discontinued or is otherwise outdated that likely elicit strong feelings in people currently aged 62 to 80.