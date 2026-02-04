4 Cool Gadgets That Use Your Phone's Bluetooth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us use Bluetooth on our smartphones everyday — whether that's connecting our favorite wireless headphones, using it to set up some new device for our smart homes, or just to joining our car's wireless system so we can talk hands-free while we commute to work. Bluetooth has become a staple of smartphones, and many devices rely on the feature to communicate with each other. And because of its widespread compatibility, Bluetooth can actually help expand the capabilities of your smartphone in several interesting ways.

You can dive deep into the productive side with gadgets designed to make your job easier or take a break from work to mess around with a fun Bluetooth-operated toy. No matter what you're looking for, there are a ton of different gadgets you can easily pair with your phone's Bluetooth connection, allowing for a wealth of opportunities and enjoyment without having to spend a lot of money. To help highlight just how accessible and versatile your phone's Bluetooth connection can be, we've curated a list of five Bluetooth gadgets you should try out.