4 Cool Gadgets That Use Your Phone's Bluetooth
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many of us use Bluetooth on our smartphones everyday — whether that's connecting our favorite wireless headphones, using it to set up some new device for our smart homes, or just to joining our car's wireless system so we can talk hands-free while we commute to work. Bluetooth has become a staple of smartphones, and many devices rely on the feature to communicate with each other. And because of its widespread compatibility, Bluetooth can actually help expand the capabilities of your smartphone in several interesting ways.
You can dive deep into the productive side with gadgets designed to make your job easier or take a break from work to mess around with a fun Bluetooth-operated toy. No matter what you're looking for, there are a ton of different gadgets you can easily pair with your phone's Bluetooth connection, allowing for a wealth of opportunities and enjoyment without having to spend a lot of money. To help highlight just how accessible and versatile your phone's Bluetooth connection can be, we've curated a list of five Bluetooth gadgets you should try out.
Nelko Bluetooth Label Maker
Starting off our list, we wanted to cover something that's a bit more productivity focused. Whether you work-from-home or commute to the office each day, having an organized work space is important to keep your life running smoothly. That's why labeling things you use every day is such a simple hack.
You used to have to rely on more expensive label makers to get the job done. However, with Bluetooth-connected label makers like the Nelko Mini Label Printer, you can start creating labels for all your home and office needs right from your phone. The Nelko Mini Label Printer has received solid reviews — with an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Users call the printer "reliable, simply, and perfect for everyday organizing," highlighting how easy it was to set up. The printer features an easy-to-navigate app with loads of fonts to choose from, too, so you can customize your labels almost any way you want.
The label maker retails for $39.99, but it can often be found on sale for less.
JTEMAN Bluetooth Speaker With Stand
Bluetooth speakers are a dime-a-dozen these days, but if you want one that truly stands out, then this JTEMAN Bluetooth Speaker with Stand is a great option. Retailing for $35.99, the Bluetooth speaker comes equipped with an adjustable stand that can easily fold up when not in use. Furthermore, the stand has a non-slip base, which means you shouldn't have to worry too much about it sliding around when you're using it.
Beyond having a built-in speaker, the JTEMAN also comes with a built-in microphone, making it great for video calls, too. Reviewers on Amazon call the device "worth every single penny" with many noting that it works great for listening to music, audiobooks, and even other media that you want to be able to watch without holding your phone. And, because it has a speaker built into the stand, you don't need to worry about carrying around your Bluetooth headphones, too. Though, you might still want to invest in one of the best pairs of earbuds just for those moments when you need privacy, or if you want even better audio quality, then you can pick up one of the best wireless speakers for audiophiles.
Powerup 4.0 Bluetooth Airplane Kit
It's easy to get stuck on the more serious accessories you can connect to your phone's Bluetooth connection. But, it's also important to have a little fun in life, and what better way to do that than to pick up a cool toy that turns your boring paper airplanes into RC toys? Better yet, you won't have to keep up with any chunky battery kits, as the airplane is controlled using your phone's Bluetooth connection.
The idea behind Powerup's 4.0 Bluetooth-controlled airplane kit is that it allows you to take any paper airplane, connect the different pieces to it, and then start controlling it with your phone. The included propellers and support system allow you to fly around, complete tricks like barrel rolls, and more. Reviewers noted that while the price of $59.99 seems a bit high at first, after getting the system setup, they found it "absolutely worth it."
But this little Bluetooth toy isn't just for kids. Even adults have shared their reviews of the kit, saying that the controls are easy to pick up and that the preset models it offers are more than enough to jump in without spending a long time making adjustments. If you're looking for a cool toy to pull out and use with your phone, then this is a fun little gadget indeed.
Syncwire Bluetooth FM Transmitter
Here at BGR, we've written extensively about bringing Apple CarPlay to your vehicle with a handy wireless adapter. However, if you don't care about CarPlay and just want to connect your phone to your car with Bluetooth normally, here's how. While most modern vehicles have Bluetooth built-in these days, those who have an older vehicle without Bluetooth will find this next gadget quite useful.
The Syncwire Bluetooth Transmitter does exactly that. It's only $24.99, and according to reviews it is super simple to set up and easy to use. All you need to do is plug the device into your car's 12-volt accessory port. Once connected, you can even charge up to three devices thanks to the built-in USB-A and USB-C ports. The best part is, this device also gives your car hands-free calling support, as it connects to a specific FM channel and then feeds the signal from your phone directly to it.
And, because it supports Bluetooth 5.4, reviewers on Amazon say the audio is super clear and sounds amazing, and that the Bluetooth connection comes up immediately after you've paired it.
How we picked these Bluetooth gadgets
There are so many Bluetooth gadgets out there, that narrowing down the list to just four wasn't easy. In fact, we probably could have kept going for dozens upon dozens of gadgets. That's how many of these cool little devices exist. But, to keep things a bit more concise, we focused on devices that offer a bit of fun, as well as devices that can help everyday people.
From there, we started looking for gadgets that wouldn't break the bank, and then further narrowed it down to some of the best reviewed devices we could find on Amazon, as we only wanted to highlight Bluetooth devices that real users found useful and worth the money.