5 Gadgets From The '80s We Can't Help But Love

Remember the satisfying tech sound of a VHS tape sliding into a video cassette recorder? If you're too young to remember but you got your hands on a collection of tapes, now is the time to step into this time machine. By the mid-1980s, videocassette recorders became a household gadget. Families could record TV shows, play rented movies, and rewind memorable moments over and over.

Owning a VCR in the 80s was a sign of status. Early models were costly, and sometimes families had to spend close to a year's worth of groceries to buy one. Renting a VCR was a common first step before committing to buying a family model. Since we're talking about renting, how about the vibrant, smelly hubs that were the rental stores? Wandering through aisles of chunky VHS boxes, reading dramatic blurbs, and debating whether to get "Top Gun" or "Indiana Jones" was as much part of the experience as the movie itself.

The VCR changed how we watched and remembered movies. Friday nights became family events, and sleepovers turned into small film festivals. The blank VHS tapes slowly filled with birthday parties and beach vacations, and those tapes, even today, evoke fuzzy, warm nostalgia that streaming simply can't replicate. Even modern apps, such as Snapchat and TikTok, are trying to copy the retro feel of VHS tapes with filters. The bottom line is that VCRs slow down the experience of watching videos, which can help you enjoy and appreciate them more. Streaming movies today is a huge convenience, but it lacks the heart, soul, and meditative qualities that came with using analogue tech.