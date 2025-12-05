8 Forgotten Tech Sounds That Will Bring The Glory Days Rushing Back

Technology has come a long way and is still at an unprecedented level of evolution as we regularly achieve new breakthroughs. Unfortunately, with all these advancements, the tech graveyard has been piling up higher and higher each year, and over time, we've forgotten a lot about how things used to work — and sound.

While we've managed to pack so much raw power into modern hardware, the digital era still seems quite sterile, especially since it's gone practically soundless. In comparison, machines from a few generations ago vocally articulated each process through complex mechanisms that produced distinct movement and noises, making us appreciate the marvels of engineering behind their inner workings.

Even if you don't get to hear these sounds anymore, memories of those old times will forever linger, and sometimes hearing them again evokes nostalgia and takes you back to simpler times. As such, we've compiled a list of forgotten tech sounds that will bring the glory days rushing back.