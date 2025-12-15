8 Rare Vintage Tech Products Worth Thousands That Might Be Hiding In Your Attic

If you're wondering if some of the old tech you've got stashed in your attic might be worth enough to pay for a round-the-world cruise, the answer is a cautious maybe. Some gadgets and gizmos from the late twentieth — and even early twenty-first — century sell for well over a thousand dollars. A few have even sold for six-figure amounts. But, in most cases, the big money is for brand-new items in boxes that have never even been opened. The game console that you fondly remember playing for hours on end in the 1980s might not net you all that much.

Mint condition tech is incredibly rare. Most of us aren't going to splash out on a brand-new iPhone and never take it out of the packaging. However, good condition used items can still fetch decent, if not life-changing, amounts. Even broken devices can make money if they're rare or interesting enough. It also helps if what you're selling has an interesting provenance. If, like some of the original owners here, you're an astronaut or world-changing law student, your attic finds are going to be more valuable.

Collectible tech is a lot newer than most other kinds of vintage items, which might take hundreds of years to become interesting. Nostalgia plays a big part. People who played with the first NES systems as kids are all grown-up now, and some of them have a lot of money to spend. If it turns out that you haven't got something collectors are prepared to pay big money for, there's always Plan B. Buy some pioneering new tech now, maybe Steam's new VR headset, stash it away unused, and keep your fingers crossed that in 20 or 30 years' time, it pays for your retirement.