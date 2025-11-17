Could Apple Bring Back The iPod For A Special Anniversary Edition?

With the release of the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition luxurious accessory created in partnership with Issey Miyake, many Apple users thought this was a nod to the iPod Socks. While these products have completely different markets, many users couldn't help but wonder about the similarities between them. Not only that, Apple released the iPhone Pocket a day after the iPod turned 24.

That said, could the company bring back its iconic product for a special anniversary edition in 2026, when it completes 25 years? According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his "Power On" newsletter, there's little precedent for Apple resurrecting a major product category. One of the main reasons why Apple wouldn't do it is because people's habits have drastically changed over the past decades.

Still, Gurman notes how cool it could've been for a generation of kids who haven't grown up with this old-school tech and would like to experience it for the first time.