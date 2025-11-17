Could Apple Bring Back The iPod For A Special Anniversary Edition?
With the release of the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition luxurious accessory created in partnership with Issey Miyake, many Apple users thought this was a nod to the iPod Socks. While these products have completely different markets, many users couldn't help but wonder about the similarities between them. Not only that, Apple released the iPhone Pocket a day after the iPod turned 24.
That said, could the company bring back its iconic product for a special anniversary edition in 2026, when it completes 25 years? According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his "Power On" newsletter, there's little precedent for Apple resurrecting a major product category. One of the main reasons why Apple wouldn't do it is because people's habits have drastically changed over the past decades.
Still, Gurman notes how cool it could've been for a generation of kids who haven't grown up with this old-school tech and would like to experience it for the first time.
What if Apple revamps the iPod with today's tech?
Truth be told, an iPod with today's tech would be an iPod Touch, which had everything an iPhone had, without the Phone app. In today's Apple product lineup, it would make little sense to have an iPod. However, users have a few options to revisit the iPod nostalgia.
There's a company called PlayerMods, that lets users choose the iPod Classic they want and customize it with Bluetooth capabilities, USB-C port, a faster SSD with up to 2TB, and even add AirTag tracking capabilities. PlayerMods also lets users choose between custom colors or clear versions of iPod Classics, bringing the nostalgia back but with a flavor of tech.
Another option, of course, would be buying second-hand iPod models on eBay and other marketplaces. That said, these are possibly the best ways to enjoy a bit of nostalgia, as Apple likely wouldn't release a new iPod, even if it's just to mark this device's quarter of life.