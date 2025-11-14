iPhone Pocket Hits Stores: Here's How To Style It Right

A few days after announcing the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition accessory created in partnership with Issey Miyake, Apple is now making it available in select Apple Store locations and on its online store.

Apple says this accessory fully encloses the iPhone, functioning as an additional pocket. When stretched, the open textile reveals its contents and allows users to view their iPhone's display. The company explains that this accessory can be carried by hand, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Apple also offers eight distinct colors for the short strap and three additional ones for the long strap variant.

Apple's iPhone Pocket has been crafted in Japan, and Apple says the design drew inspiration from the concept of a "piece of cloth" and reinterprets the everyday utility of Miyake's iconic pleated clothing. Ahead of its worldwide release, Apple celebrated its availability in Japan's Ginza Apple Store, showing how to stylize this fashion piece with your everyday outfits.