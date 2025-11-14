iPhone Pocket Hits Stores: Here's How To Style It Right
A few days after announcing the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition accessory created in partnership with Issey Miyake, Apple is now making it available in select Apple Store locations and on its online store.
Apple says this accessory fully encloses the iPhone, functioning as an additional pocket. When stretched, the open textile reveals its contents and allows users to view their iPhone's display. The company explains that this accessory can be carried by hand, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Apple also offers eight distinct colors for the short strap and three additional ones for the long strap variant.
Apple's iPhone Pocket has been crafted in Japan, and Apple says the design drew inspiration from the concept of a "piece of cloth" and reinterprets the everyday utility of Miyake's iconic pleated clothing. Ahead of its worldwide release, Apple celebrated its availability in Japan's Ginza Apple Store, showing how to stylize this fashion piece with your everyday outfits.
Japanese YouTuber shows how the iPhone Pocket can match your look
Starting at $149.95, this premium iPhone accessory is available in select Apple Stores across Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Milan, London, New York City, and Taipei. While Apple doesn't specify how long it will be available, it says it's a limited edition and likely won't be in stores for long.
On X, YouTuber Jetdaizu posted several videos and photos of the new iPhone Pocket. In one of them, he shows how to put your phone on the Pocket and add it to your purse. In another post, he highlighted how users can also wrap it around their waist, attach it to a bag, tuck it into a button, put other items in it, such as your glasses, and more.
カバンにつけてみた。
ふかふかで質感高いし、巻きやすい。
生地に厚みがあるので、iPhoneの出し入れも思ったよりしやすい印象。
なによりファッション感覚でiPhoneを持ち運べるのが良過ぎる...！！ pic.twitter.com/x8WvTResbj
— マメ (@jetdaizu) November 13, 2025
While Apple isn't aiming at mainstream users this time, it's interesting to see the company giving another chance to bold products, showing fashion is still very much part of its DNA. That said, there are a ton of cool iPhone accessories to choose from including cases, chargers, and more from Apple and third-party vendors. Besides select Apple Store locations, users can also find the iPhone Pocket online.
Apple Pocketはシンプルだから使い方が自由自在。
・腰に巻いたり、
・カバンにつけたり、
・ボタンに挟み込んだり、
・メガネを入れたり、
・ベルトに巻いたり、、、
いろんな表現ができるのが楽しそう...！！
ニット素材だから表情も変わるのが素晴らしい👏 pic.twitter.com/u9NFSYqESo
— マメ (@jetdaizu) November 13, 2025