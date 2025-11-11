Apple Unveils iPhone Pocket, A Premium Throwback To The iPod Socks
Amid rumors that Apple could be planning to release Apple TV and HomePod mini imminently, the company took this morning to announce the iPhone Pocket, a collaboration between Apple and Issey Miyake with a "singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone."
This limited edition product will be available at select Apple Store locations, but also on the online store in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S. Apple says the iPhone Pocket has a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by Issey Miyake, but it honestly looks like the 2000s iPod Socks. Most interestingly, this announcement comes a day after the iPod turned 24.
Apple says this accessory fully encloses the iPhone as an additional pocket. When stretched, the open textile reveals its contents and allows users to view their iPhone's display. The company explains that this Pocket can be carried by hand, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Apple also offers eight distinct colors for the short strap and three additional ones for the long strap design.
Here's what you need to know about the iPhone Pocket
According to a press release, the iPhone Pocket was crafted in Japan. Apple says the design drew inspiration from the concept of a "piece of cloth" and reinterprets the everyday utility of Miyake's iconic pleated clothing.
"Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight," said Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of Industrial Design. "This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items."
However, this iPhone accessory is quite expensive. Apple will start selling this on November 14 for $149.95 in the short strap design and $229.95 in the long strap one. Below, you can find the stores that will have this product in stock:
- Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong
- Apple Ginza, Tokyo
- Apple Jing'an, Shanghai
- Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
- Apple Myeongdong, Seoul
- Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
- Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
- Apple Regent Street, London
- Apple SoHo, New York City
- Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei