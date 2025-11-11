Apple Unveils iPhone Pocket, A Premium Throwback To The iPod Socks

Amid rumors that Apple could be planning to release Apple TV and HomePod mini imminently, the company took this morning to announce the iPhone Pocket, a collaboration between Apple and Issey Miyake with a "singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fit any iPhone."

This limited edition product will be available at select Apple Store locations, but also on the online store in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the U.S. Apple says the iPhone Pocket has a ribbed open structure with the qualities of the original pleats by Issey Miyake, but it honestly looks like the 2000s iPod Socks. Most interestingly, this announcement comes a day after the iPod turned 24.

Apple says this accessory fully encloses the iPhone as an additional pocket. When stretched, the open textile reveals its contents and allows users to view their iPhone's display. The company explains that this Pocket can be carried by hand, tied onto bags, or worn directly on the body. Apple also offers eight distinct colors for the short strap and three additional ones for the long strap design.