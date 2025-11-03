iPhone 18 Pro Colors Leaked, And Some Fans Won't Be Happy

The iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out in minutes when the iPhone 17 series pre-orders started. The iPhone 17 Pro sold out over the first weekend. The phones were sold out online for weeks, according to BGR's weekly checks. In other words, buyers purchased every possible color and storage combination in a year when the colors Apple chose for the iPhone 17 Pro models were hotly debated. Apple went for the bold Cosmic Orange option and replaced the expected black version with a Deep Blue model. The Silver option was the only iPhone 17 Pro color that looked like what longtime fans of the Pro models had expected. If a new leak is to be believed, Apple won't "fix" the color options for next year's Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might skip the traditional white and black versions in favor of coffee (brown), purple, and burgundy (wine red).

The claim comes from a well-known leaker from China, who goes by the name of Instant Digital on Weibo. As 9to5Mac points out, the color options the leaker mentions differ based on the translation service used. For example, you get coffee or coffee brown for the brown option. Burgundy can be translated as wine red. A ChatGPT translation of the Weibo message gives us coffee, purple, and burgundy.