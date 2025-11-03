iPhone 18 Pro Colors Leaked, And Some Fans Won't Be Happy
The iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out in minutes when the iPhone 17 series pre-orders started. The iPhone 17 Pro sold out over the first weekend. The phones were sold out online for weeks, according to BGR's weekly checks. In other words, buyers purchased every possible color and storage combination in a year when the colors Apple chose for the iPhone 17 Pro models were hotly debated. Apple went for the bold Cosmic Orange option and replaced the expected black version with a Deep Blue model. The Silver option was the only iPhone 17 Pro color that looked like what longtime fans of the Pro models had expected. If a new leak is to be believed, Apple won't "fix" the color options for next year's Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might skip the traditional white and black versions in favor of coffee (brown), purple, and burgundy (wine red).
The claim comes from a well-known leaker from China, who goes by the name of Instant Digital on Weibo. As 9to5Mac points out, the color options the leaker mentions differ based on the translation service used. For example, you get coffee or coffee brown for the brown option. Burgundy can be translated as wine red. A ChatGPT translation of the Weibo message gives us coffee, purple, and burgundy.
A history of iPhone Pro colors
The iPhone 18 series is still in development. Apple has plenty of time to decide on the final colors for the phones. Reports say Apple will sell four iPhone versions next fall, including the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold (the first foldable). Manufacturing should start a few months before the mid-September launch event. We will likely see several leaks next year, detailing the color options for all four models. However, this early iPhone 18 Pro color leak is still important, considering the backlash the iPhone 17 Pro colors received. Apple may be testing the waters by intentionally allowing color options to leak.
Looking back at Apple's color choices for the iPhone Pro models, we find plenty of gray, black, and white variants. But Apple has also tried to experiment with some color options. We've had green, shades of blue, and purple in the past. The use of titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro frames forced Apple to choose blander colors. Here's a brief history of iPhone Pro colors:
- 2019: iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max: Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, Gold
- 2020: iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max: Graphite, Silver, Gold, Pacific Blue
- 2021: iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green (March 2022)
- 2022: iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
- 2023: iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
- 2024: iPhone 16 Pro/16 Pro Max: Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium
- 2025: iPhone 17 Pro/17 Pro Max: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver