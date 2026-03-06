5 Legendary Gadgets That Were Born In The '90s

The 90s were a wild time. Sure, you could say that about every decade that comes along, but regarding technology, things got pretty zany. Does anyone remember the Talkboy from the "Home Alone" series that was eventually popularized and made into a real, working device? What about PDAs and Palm Pilots, which were basically the original smartphones? It was certainly a time of great innovation. The greater internet or the World Wide Web, as it was called, was invented and came online in the early 90s by a scientist working at CERN. Moreover, SMS, or the short message service –what we know today as "text messaging" — was initially invented and came online in the early 90s.

It's easy to take for granted all of the advanced technologies we have today, mobile supercomputers in our pockets, affordable handheld game consoles that can play thousands of titles, wireless streaming devices that seemingly pull content from the air, and much more. But the foundations for a lot of this technology came from the 90s up until the early aughts. There were also just some really cool gadgets born back then, and at the risk of sounding like an old, decrepit man, they don't make 'em like that anymore. Here are some of those legendary gadgets, memorialized today.