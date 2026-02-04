5 Cheap Handheld Gaming Consoles That Are Actually Worth The Price

Cheap handheld gaming consoles are one of the best options for gamers who think that building a desktop or purchasing a more traditional console may be expensive. Truth be told, that's not incorrect at all, since artificial intelligence is leading to higher prices for hardware like RAM or GPUs, making new PCs even less affordable. The prices of regular consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S aren't attractive for those searching for budget options, either.

Luckily, players have many handheld consoles to choose from, including budget options. While some choices may also mean that you'll give up playing some modern AAA games, their lower price is sufficient to justify some trade-offs. Most of these budget handhelds tend to focus on indies, emulation, and some older PC titles, which can be more than enough for those searching for a way to play without needing expensive hardware.

However, not every cheap handheld gaming console is worth its price, and some devices, despite their price tag, don't offer good value for the money. Some are equipped with poor or outdated hardware while others with the same price can deliver a better experience. So, even among all the options, knowing what to look for before buying is one of the best things to do.