These 1990s Websites Are Still Alive And Waiting For You To Explore

The 1990s were a very long time ago, especially on the internet. Back then, the World Wide Web was new, and a lot of people didn't know what to do with it. Most people didn't have online access (only 14% of the U.S. population in 1995), and those who did were usually connecting via Ethernet cables through their phone lines. If you're of a certain vintage, then the screeching sound of the dial-up internet connection will transport you right back to those times. Websites created back in the '90s, like the first Apple.com homepage, might seem amateurish and clumsy compared to what we're used to today. Although technical limitations play a big part in that, there are other reasons why old websites look the way they do. Back then, there were no established design conventions, and everything needed to be hand-coded. Even large companies were often unconvinced of the benefits of having a webpage, and the design was left to software engineers rather than the marketing team.

Not many websites from that era survive. Many — like Amazon and Coke — have been redesigned dozens of times since their early versions. Others just expired. Finding sites that still look and function like they did in the last century is basically a treasure hunt. Someone somewhere must still be paying for the domain. Sites that used static HTML rather than now-obsolete technologies are more likely to still work. However, just because the domain is there, it doesn't mean it has all the security protocols that we're now used to. Many of the sites on this list aren't secure. If you click on them, you'll get a warning message telling you that your connection isn't private. You can override that message by selecting Advanced options, but you're taking a risk by doing so. Proceed with caution.