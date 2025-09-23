The Strange Origins Of 10 Common Computing Terms

Languages evolve over time. New words are added to our collective lexicon — some of which are just corruptions of existing words –- and old words sometimes receive new definitions. Often, these words are adopted by the younger generation for general use (e.g., rizz, cap, and skibidi), but sometimes new terms are reserved for specific industries and products. Case in point: computers.

Computers, as we know them, have existed for less than a century, but they have progressed by leaps and bounds, probably more than any other invention in history, and language has needed to keep pace. For instance, when one of the first computer viruses to infect personal computers reared its ugly head, users had to come up with the term "computer virus" in order to succinctly describe it. And the dictionary of terms used to describe computer functions and conditions has only ballooned since then. Much computing jargon has been adopted from seemingly random words and phrases, and while the origins and reasons for some are self-explanatory, others are just plain wild. Who would ever guess that the term "bug" for machine issues dates back to medieval times, or that the word for unwanted email messages was invented by someone who loved British humor? Read on to learn the crazy origins of several computing terms most people take for granted.