You Might Be Wearing Your AirPods Wrong - Here's How

The way your AirPods fit in your ears has a bigger impact on sound quality than you might think. It's all about achieving a proper acoustic seal, which effectively reduces outside noise and keeps audio clear without needing a higher volume. Even if you disable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), or other popular AirPods features, when you're trying to save battery life, a good fit can make your AirPods feel far more immersive. The problem is, most people are wearing them wrong.

When you put on your AirPods, you might just shove them in your ear and twist them in until they feel comfortable. As long as the sound quality is acceptable and they don't fall out during whatever activity you're doing, it's all good. But what you don't know is that you're supposed to rotate the stem towards your face so the tip can nestle comfortably in your ear's concha (the bowl-shaped area in your outer ear). If you're using AirPods Pro, you should also push them in gently and adjust the angle and rotation until they feel comfortable once the seal is formed. For AirPods Pro 3, in particular, that seal is essential for accurate heart rate readings.