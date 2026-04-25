Why Did Apple Get Rid Of The Touch Bar On The MacBook Pro?

When Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in 2016, marketing executive Phil Schiller said at the launch event that "we actually haven't been using them [function keys] anymore. So we've mapped other functions onto these keys. We've put volume and brightness on them." While the executive was right, as most users didn't take advantage of the function keys, this OLED strip was a bold take.

Many users complained that if something went wrong with the Mac, they couldn't use a physical Escape key. From a customer point of view, the Touch Bar felt like an extension of keyboard predictions available on the iPhone — an easy way to send emojis, and control parts of the user experience, like volume, brightness, and even scrub through a video with it.

What plagued the Touch Bar was more than its existence, but this entire MacBook Pro generation. The keyboard could fail quickly – so much so, that Apple had to pay $50 million for the faulty design. Apple also removed its innovative MagSafe charging feature, and without extra ports, customers had to buy several dongles to use the products they were always able to use on this laptop. On top of that, the Intel processors in this MacBook were already experiencing thermal throttling issues. Almost everything that could have gone wrong with this MacBook Pro did.