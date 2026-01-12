The New MacBook Pro Redesign Rumors For 2026 Apple Users Should Know About

Around every four to five years, Apple redesigns the MacBook Pro. At least, this is how it has been for the past 14 years. In 2012, the company introduced a Retina Display MacBook. In 2016, it unveiled the controversial MacBook with the infamous butterfly keyboard, only USB-C ports, and a Touch Bar. Then, in 2021, Apple finally released the all-new MacBook Pro with a display notch, more ports, and the M1 Pro chip. 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the MacBook Pro, and while Apple usually only celebrates iPhones' landmarks, the timing could be perfect for a redesign of the MacBook Pro.

Over the past few years, we've heard several rumors about the new and updated Mac. But what started as an OLED display upgrade has possibly become a completely new paradigm for Apple's computers, as the company has been unifying its operating systems with similar nomenclature, the same Liquid Glass design, and common features — all while the once very noticeable line between macOS and iPad OS is getting blurry. Here's what we know so far about Apple's plan to redesign the MacBook Pro.