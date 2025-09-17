Apple's First OLED MacBook Could Also Be The First Mac With A Touchscreen Display
Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade to the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip next year. While rumors so far point towards a potential redesign alongside a new OLED display, a top insider has now revealed there might be another surprise. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the OLED MacBook Pro — which is expected to enter mass production by late 2026 — will feature a touchscreen panel. If that turns out to be accurate, it will be the first Mac with an iPad-like display.
While Apple has always been careful to differentiate between the features on macOS and iPadOS, it seems that the new iPadOS 26 update that introduced multitasking capabilities, along with the rumored foldable iPad/Mac hybrid, might have given new ideas to the company. That said, Kuo is the first reliable source to suggest a complete paradigm shift for Apple's computer that could be available fairly soon.
A touchscreen MacBook would change Apple's lineup for good
In a social media post, Ming-Chi Kuo says, "MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line between a Mac and an iPad. This shift appears to reflect Apple's long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience. The OLED MacBook Pro, expected to enter mass production by late 2026, will incorporate a touch panel using on-cell touch technology."
The analyst also shared another tidbit about one more MacBook launching soon. According to him, a MacBook with an iPhone processor will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025, but without a touchscreen display. However, a second-generation, possibly launching by 2027, could feature a touchscreen panel. While we still need to wait for more analysts to corroborate Kuo's report, it will be interesting to see how Apple differentiates the Mac and iPad lineups after this change. So far, rumors of the M6 MacBook Pro suggest a more powerful chip manufactured on a 2nm node, an OLED display, a thinner design, cellular connectivity, and now — touchscreen capabilities.