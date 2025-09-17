Apple's First OLED MacBook Could Also Be The First Mac With A Touchscreen Display

Apple is gearing up for a major upgrade to the MacBook Pro with the M6 chip next year. While rumors so far point towards a potential redesign alongside a new OLED display, a top insider has now revealed there might be another surprise. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the OLED MacBook Pro — which is expected to enter mass production by late 2026 — will feature a touchscreen panel. If that turns out to be accurate, it will be the first Mac with an iPad-like display.

While Apple has always been careful to differentiate between the features on macOS and iPadOS, it seems that the new iPadOS 26 update that introduced multitasking capabilities, along with the rumored foldable iPad/Mac hybrid, might have given new ideas to the company. That said, Kuo is the first reliable source to suggest a complete paradigm shift for Apple's computer that could be available fairly soon.