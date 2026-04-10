Your Samsung TV Could Be Adding A Google Feature It Needed Years Ago

Samsung is finally adding support for Google Cast, Google's protocol that lets you send media from your phone or browser to a TV or speaker, which then streams the content from the internet while your device works like a remote. This long-requested feature will be available through a One UI Tizen update for select models released in 2023 and 2024.

Sam Mobile reports that this broad rollout happened, with the new 2026 Samsung TV lineup introduced during CES 2026 also including Google Cast support. That lineup includes the company's Crystal UHD, Mini LED, OLED, Micro RGB, The Frame, and Neo QLED TVs.

With Google Cast, users can finally stream content from their Android smartphones, ChromeOS devices, and Google Chrome browsers, making it easy to see a photo, a video you have on your phone, or even browse something on the web on the big screen, where more people can look at it at the same time. With the pace at which the company is offering support for Google Cast, it's likely that more Samsung TVs will get this feature over the upcoming weeks and months.