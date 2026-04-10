Your Samsung TV Could Be Adding A Google Feature It Needed Years Ago
Samsung is finally adding support for Google Cast, Google's protocol that lets you send media from your phone or browser to a TV or speaker, which then streams the content from the internet while your device works like a remote. This long-requested feature will be available through a One UI Tizen update for select models released in 2023 and 2024.
Sam Mobile reports that this broad rollout happened, with the new 2026 Samsung TV lineup introduced during CES 2026 also including Google Cast support. That lineup includes the company's Crystal UHD, Mini LED, OLED, Micro RGB, The Frame, and Neo QLED TVs.
With Google Cast, users can finally stream content from their Android smartphones, ChromeOS devices, and Google Chrome browsers, making it easy to see a photo, a video you have on your phone, or even browse something on the web on the big screen, where more people can look at it at the same time. With the pace at which the company is offering support for Google Cast, it's likely that more Samsung TVs will get this feature over the upcoming weeks and months.
Samsung TVs now support Google Cast and AirPlay 2
What's most intriguing about Samsung finally supporting Google Cast on its TVs is that AirPlay 2 has been available on the company's televisions since 2019. At the time, the South Korean company announced that iTunes Movies and TV Shows, along with AirPlay 2 support, would be coming to Samsung TVs.
Even though Samsung competes with Apple in many markets, both companies have collaborated to deliver a better experience on Samsung's TVs. In 2019, users got AirPlay 2 and Apple TV app support. Then, in 2020, Samsung also announced that Apple Music would be available on the company's TVs. During the release, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Samsung, Salek Brodsky, said: "Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers, and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever. Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music."
With these partnerships, Samsung customers can now have a better experience with their TVs, whether they use Android, Samsung, or iPhones. To check if your Samsung TV has an update, go to Settings, select All Settings, and then Support. Then go into Software update, and select Update Now if there's a new version waiting for you to unlock new perks.