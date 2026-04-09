4 Cool New Features From Samsung's 2026 QLED TVs

Recently, Samsung unveiled its latest line of television sets, consisting of the Samsung Mini LED and Samsung Neo QLED 4K. QLEDs (short for Quantum Dot LEDs) use microscopic particles to display light, which makes them brighter and more efficient than OLED displays.

Samsung is selling two different models of its new QLED TVs: the QN80H and the QN70H. The former comes in 55, 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch varieties, while the latter offers 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch versions. The QN70H is the more budget-friendly of the two, with prices ranging from $599.99 to $2,299.99, whereas the QN80H's prices start at $1,299.99 and stretches as high as $5,499.99.

Regardless of how much you end up paying, if you buy one, you are still purchasing a product from one of the best smart TV brands in terms of customer satisfaction, and Samsung has added quite a bit of new functionality that might help it maintain that title. Here's a list of what we believe are the coolest new features in Samsung's 2026 QLED TVs.