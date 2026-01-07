Every Major Smart TV OS Ranked Worst To Best Based On User Reviews

VIDAA is Hisense's proprietary operating system. The company is now replacing it with Roku and Google TV on newer models, a hint that the OS is not a great option for most TVs.

One good thing about this OS is that it's incredibly simple, light, and snappy, but this simplicity comes at a cost. Unlike Google TV and others on this ranking, VIDAA has a relatively tiny app library. If whichever app you're looking for is officially unavailable in VIDAA's store, you're out of luck. Users regularly bemoan the absence of niche, yet essential apps like Stremio or any other major music player. On Reddit, a user says, "The VIDAA software is horrible. No Stremio and Spotify is crazy." A Best Buy customer also says they wouldn't recommend Hisense VIDAA on anything larger than 40 inches due to frequent freezes.

VIDAA won't let you install Android apps, which makes it feel a lot less like a smart TV and more like a dumb device. It's enough to handle the basics of TV viewing, but if you're a power user, you will instantly hit a wall trying to navigate the VIDAA OS. If you're interested in a spare TV for your other rooms or in something simple with just Netflix and YouTube, the budget-friendly 40-inch Hisense A4 Series running VIDAA should suffice.