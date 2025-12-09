5 Benefits Of Roku TV, Explained By Users

Just about anyone who watches TV regularly knows how annoying it can be when you're trying to focus on a show while friends or family members are milling about in the background. Unfortunately, there's little you can do about that when you're sitting on the other side of the room from the TV. That is, unless you're using a Roku TV or streaming device.

If you're watching content on a Roku device and have a particular variety of Roku remote or streaming device, you can sync a pair of headphones directly into your remote to stream the device's audio. As long as your remote is within range of your Roku device, you'll get exclusive audio with dedicated controls. Roku Express, Roku Premiere, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K are not compatible, but if you have an old Roku remote, it may have a headphone jack that you can plug headphones into, as well.

Even if you don't have a Roku remote with headphone sync functionality, you can still make use of this feature by using the Roku app on your personal smartphone. If the Roku app is synced up with your Roku TV or player, you can get the same audio sync function, which in turn allows you to use your headphones with your mobile device for dedicated audio streaming. Users like this feature because it ensures you're able to hear your shows even in a crowded room, as well as keeps the volume down for others if you're trying not to disturb anyone.