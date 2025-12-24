OLED Vs. QLED TVs: What's The Difference?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
OLED and QLED are two acronyms you've likely come across if you've been doing any research on the most reliable smart TVs. The former stands for "organic light-emitting diode," while the latter stands for "quantum dot light-emitting diode."
OLED TVs feature no backlighting mechanism to produce images. Instead, these displays are made up of millions of extremely small diodes with self-emissive pixels that together create every frame our eyes see. OLED TVs are renowned for color accuracy, great contrast, and industry-lauded black levels, and they are a great choice for movie buffs and gamers since these devices perform best in a darker viewing space. QLED TVs are traditional LED LCD TVs equipped with a quantum dot layer. When light hits these compounds, the result is vibrant colors and chart-topping brightness levels. QLED TVs are great for rooms with intense ambient lighting and make up some of the brightest TVs ever made.
Since OLED displays deliver more accurate images than QLED, they are the best choice if picture quality is your priority. For rooms with a lot of light, however, QLED TVs are better thanks to their higher brightness. They're also the more budget‑friendly option, since OLED TVs are typically more expensive.
What is the best OLED TV on the market?
One of several common mistakes folks make when buying a new TV is investing in the wrong type of display for the room the TV will be in. Many OLED TVs have a tough time standing up against sunlight, lamps, and other light sources. Fortunately, the S95F shrugs off those challenges with Samsung's quantum dot implementation and anti-reflection coating.
When it comes to exceptional picture quality, it's hard to beat the Samsung S95F QD-OLED. Lauded for its rich colors and inky black levels, the QD-OLED panel delivers the kind of brightness that makes the S95F a great choice for rooms with a lot of ambient lighting, if you can invest $2,300. On Amazon, the 65-inch version of the S95F has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 95 reviews. One customer claimed the TV shows clear pictures even in bright rooms. Other reviewers shared similar praise, but also mentioned the raised black levels the S95F produces in a brightly lit room. However, some customers claimed their TV presented power board issues and flickering images with just a few days of use, which could indicate a manufacturing defect.
If you're shopping for an OLED TV on a budget, the LG B5 Series is another solid choice. The 65-inch version sells for $1,000, and the TV delivers rich colors, a wide viewing angle, and a near-perfect contrast ratio. That said, it doesn't deliver enough brightness when watching SDR content to overcome glare.
What is the best QLED TV on the market?
One of the best QLED sets money can buy in 2025 is the Sony Bravia 9 Series. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes, the Bravia 9 delivers chart-topping brightness levels, making it an excellent choice for rooms that pick up a lot of sunlight. Even more impressive is the fact that the Bravia 9 experiences minimal haloing, thanks to the tiny LED controllers Sony built into the set.
The Bravia 9 also has two HDMI 2.1 connections that support 4K, 120 hertz, and Variable Refresh Rate, making it a solid choice for console and PC gamers. Slower pixel transitions introduce a bit of a blur, though, and the Bravia 9 doesn't have the widest viewing angle. Still, it's a much-loved premium TV that holds a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon for the 65-inch version. A top review praises the TV's out-of-the-box picture settings and high contrast levels with inky blacks. A similar write-up on the 85-inch version leads with "expensive" but lauds the Bravia 9 for its exceptional picture quality. Other customers think that the Bravia 9 is too expensive for the picture quality it delivers.
For a much more affordable QLED TV, we recommend the TCL QM6K Series. The 65-inch size sells for just $550 and delivers accurate colors and contrast, as well as enough SDR brightness to overcome glare from indirect light sources. With its 4.3 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon based on close to 900 reviews, many users praised the QM6K for its picture quality and ease of use. Unfortunately, this QLED doesn't look so good when placed near lamps and other direct light emitters. Some Amazon reviewers also had out-of-the-box issues with power and Wi-Fi connectivity.