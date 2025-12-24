OLED Vs. QLED TVs: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OLED and QLED are two acronyms you've likely come across if you've been doing any research on the most reliable smart TVs. The former stands for "organic light-emitting diode," while the latter stands for "quantum dot light-emitting diode."

OLED TVs feature no backlighting mechanism to produce images. Instead, these displays are made up of millions of extremely small diodes with self-emissive pixels that together create every frame our eyes see. OLED TVs are renowned for color accuracy, great contrast, and industry-lauded black levels, and they are a great choice for movie buffs and gamers since these devices perform best in a darker viewing space. QLED TVs are traditional LED LCD TVs equipped with a quantum dot layer. When light hits these compounds, the result is vibrant colors and chart-topping brightness levels. QLED TVs are great for rooms with intense ambient lighting and make up some of the brightest TVs ever made.

Since OLED displays deliver more accurate images than QLED, they are the best choice if picture quality is your priority. For rooms with a lot of light, however, QLED TVs are better thanks to their higher brightness. They're also the more budget‑friendly option, since OLED TVs are typically more expensive.