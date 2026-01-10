5 TV Settings That Can Completely Change Your Audio

The ideal home viewing experience isn't just about how clear the picture comes in, it's also about how clean the sound is. Whether you're using your TV's built-in speakers or have a full external audio setup, you may need to make some tweaks in your TV's menus to get everything sounding nice and crisp. If you open up your audio settings, you can find all sorts of options to try, from preset sound modes to adjustable equalizers.

In most situations, a TV's internal speakers won't be as good as an external speaker setup with devices like soundbars. Before you go investing in more hardware, you should try to make a few adjustments in your TV's audio settings, just to see if you can fix the problem that way. Even if you do have an external setup, there are a couple of tricks you can try in the event things still aren't coming in as cleanly as you'd like, like adjusting your speaker placement or enabling proprietary features like Audio Return Channel (ARC).