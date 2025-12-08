Can You Use A Soundbar Without An HDMI ARC Port?

Apart from the wired connection options, many soundbars feature Bluetooth support, which makes them compatible with not just TVs, but a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. You can use Bluetooth to connect your TV and soundbar if you don't want to use a wired connection or don't have access to one. However, this type of connection is limited to high-resolution stereo sound, leaving you without an uncompressed and surround sound audio experience. The potential for latency will also be present since you'll be on a wireless connection, and lip-sync issues can mar your viewing experience.

Some soundbar manufacturers, such as LG, Samsung, and Sony, also offer support for a Wi-Fi connection between compatible TVs and soundbars. It's typically a brand-specific feature. While a Wi-Fi connection has higher bandwidth than Bluetooth and can carry high-resolution audio and compressed surround sound formats, it falls short of HDMI eARC, which is able to handle lossless formats. Moreover, it has potential for latency, like a Bluetooth connection.

Finally, whichever mode of connection you choose between your soundbar and TV, it's important to ensure that you tweak your soundbar and TV settings to have the correct source and output options. As menus differ between TV and soundbar manufacturers, refer to each device's manual to properly adjust the settings. Also, you will likely have to use the soundbar remote to adjust the audio level separately from your TV volume when using connections other than HDMI ARC.