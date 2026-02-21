4 Smart TV Settings You Should Change ASAP, According To Consumer Reports

You dropped a bunch of money on a brand-new 65-inch TV and even spent a few extra hundred on one of the best soundbars. You did all your research to ensure you wouldn't make any mistakes while shopping for a TV and performed the day-one software update. So, why does the picture quality look so cruddy?

While most TVs are designed to look halfway decent when you turn them on for the first time, you should dig into the picture settings if you're not a fan of the out-of-the-box look.

As a matter of fact, the experts at Consumer Reports concocted a helpful list of picture refinements that require you to dive into some manual controls. Don't worry, because none of these adjustments are particularly difficult to access and tweak. If you don't like the results, the reset option in the settings will put everything back to factory defaults. These are all TV settings worth exploring, so let's get into the nitty-gritty of your smart TV's picture tech.