9 TV Settings That Instantly Boost Picture Quality

There's a good chance the picture quality you see on your TV right now isn't at its best. Generally, TVs aren't set up to deliver the best possible picture quality in your home with their factory settings. Instead, by default, they're set up to be eye-catching under store lights to captivate shoppers and encourage them to buy. This approach works well for TV brands when we, as buyers, walk past a wall of screens and get drawn to their bright colors and sharp edges popping across an aisle.

However, the same TV settings don't necessarily work well in typical home lighting when you're watching from the couch. It is possible to use a calibration setup disc to achieve more accurate settings or hire a professional TV calibrator to adjust the TV settings for you. Both options can help, but they usually cost hundreds of dollars. That might be too much to spend only to make a TV look better.

Thankfully, in many cases, picture quality can improve noticeably with just a few changes to your TV settings that you can make yourself. If most of your viewing happens on Netflix, there are also a few Netflix settings worth adjusting. More often than not, picture quality is subjective. That's why it's worth taking the time to try the settings mentioned below on your own before resorting to other means.