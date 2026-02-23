4 Ways Samsung Tizen Is Better Than Google TV

Tizen OS is the open-source, Linux-based operating system that has powered Samsung's smart TVs since 2015. This impressive OS offers a clean UI, free and on-demand TV, support for all the major streaming apps, and much more, helping make Samsung one of the most reliable smart TV brands on the market, and its smart TVs among the best.

However, one of Samsung's biggest competitors in this space is Google TV. Built on the Android TV OS, Google TV offers its own slew of benefits, including a large variety of apps, built-in Google Assistant, and a focus on content discovery. While these features allow Google TV to provide a personalized smart TV experience, there are a handful of ways Samsung Tizen manages to edge out its competition.

Gamers will appreciate Samsung Tizen's gaming hub, allowing you to play console games on your TV without the need to open a bunch of separate apps. Smart home enthusiasts will value its Samsung SmartThings integration, which supports both Samsung products and select third-party products. Tizen also offers a more streamlined UI than Google TV, and access to an abundance of free films and TV shows through its Samsung TV Plus feature. Below, we break down four ways Samsung Tizen is better than Google TV.