The 5 Best Smart TVs Of 2025 Ranked, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a new TV can be challenging with so many options to pick from. However, if you want to make your life easier and avoid making common mistakes when buying a new TV, it's advisable to pick models ranked by experts. You won't have to worry about the picture and sound quality, since these models offer the best that you can find on the market. Various major TV manufacturers have recently unveiled new models, giving you more options to pick from if you're looking for a new TV.

Among the recent launches, if you want to identify the best of the best, gadget review site Consumer Reports is the perfect destination. The site has reviewed lots of models, making it well-equipped to recommend solid options. We've scoured the site and found that these five models are the highest rated, offering the best overall quality in all the key areas that matter when shopping for a new TV. The site tests hundreds of televisions each year, giving each one an overall score that is used to rank models and determine the best.