Instagram Finally Lets You Edit Comments - But There's A Catch

For a long time, if you made a mistake in an Instagram comment, it would remain indefinitely as a pockmark on your personal typo progress bar. Everyone who visited that particular post and saw that comment would know that you messed up. Okay, that's a bit dramatic, and typos happen; they're really not that bad, and everyone makes one from time to time. But the point is that, really, there has been no way to go back and edit your comments. Until now, that is.

As of April 2026, you can finally edit Instagram comments, but only within the first fifteen minutes. As of Instagram version 424.1, you'll see an edit button alongside each new comment you post. If and when you tap that button, you'll be able to edit the content for up to fifteen minutes after it initially went live. You can make as many edits as you want within that fifteen-minute window, but once it has passed, the edit button will disappear. When you edit a comment, other people can see that it's been edited, but they cannot see the original.