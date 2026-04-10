Instagram Finally Lets You Edit Comments - But There's A Catch
For a long time, if you made a mistake in an Instagram comment, it would remain indefinitely as a pockmark on your personal typo progress bar. Everyone who visited that particular post and saw that comment would know that you messed up. Okay, that's a bit dramatic, and typos happen; they're really not that bad, and everyone makes one from time to time. But the point is that, really, there has been no way to go back and edit your comments. Until now, that is.
As of April 2026, you can finally edit Instagram comments, but only within the first fifteen minutes. As of Instagram version 424.1, you'll see an edit button alongside each new comment you post. If and when you tap that button, you'll be able to edit the content for up to fifteen minutes after it initially went live. You can make as many edits as you want within that fifteen-minute window, but once it has passed, the edit button will disappear. When you edit a comment, other people can see that it's been edited, but they cannot see the original.
What other user experience changes has Instagram made?
Alongside the newly added option to edit your Instagram comments, creators can now schedule trial reels, access new Instagram story features, attach longer songs (up to 20 seconds) to story posts, and add AI font styling and other content.
There are also just a ton of user experience optimizations; too many to list them all, actually. Saved posts are getting different tabs based on the type of content they contain, allowing you to better organize user posts you've saved to reference or view later. There's also a new UI for post descriptions and comments that's much more fluid and visually appealing. Let's not forget the incredibly useful 'Vanish Mode' that hides you from others online for those moments when you want to seem unreachable.
Among the myriad of improvements from the development team, there are also updates to how Instagram restricts content on teen accounts in response to legal cases on the matter in New Mexico and Los Angeles. Ultimately, there are a lot of new features and updates, but the option to edit comments riddled with typos will be the one users notice most often.