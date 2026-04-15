George Takei Called This Star Trek Parody A 'Chillingly Realistic Documentary'

Over time, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his starship crew have been targeted with phasers set to fun in various forms. "The Big Bang Theory," sci-fi sitcoms like "Futurama," and, most recently, Netflix hit "Black Mirror" have all parodied or made jokes at the expense of "Star Trek," with one film in particular doing a better job than most.

In 1999, director Dean Parisot introduced the world to a different kind of TV space crew in "Galaxy Quest." Starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, and Justin Long, the film followed the former cast of a "Star Trek"-like show, who are enlisted against their will into a mission to save an alien race that believes them to be the real deal.

Besides being an entertaining sci-fi movie, "Galaxy Quest" has become something of a cult classic for its impeccable depiction of "Star Trek" fandom and the tropes it created. Nevertheless, fans of Gene Roddenberry's beloved show adored the film, and even "Trek" legends praised it. One such advocate was George Takei, who made his debut on the iconic Enterprise as Sulu in 1966, and expressed a complicated relationship with the film that he couldn't help but admire. There was another staple of the franchise, however, who didn't see the funny side of things.