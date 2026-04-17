5 Tiny Raspberry Pi Projects That Can Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand

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The Raspberry Pi line of devices includes some of the coolest pieces of technology to come around in the last several years. These single-board computers are incredibly small but offer an impressive amount of power for their compact form factor. The largest models are roughly the size of a credit card, with the smallest just larger than a stick of gum.

These little devices are complete computers designed for educational purposes, meaning users can easily employ them in all sorts of fun projects. We scoured several Raspberry Pi communities, looked to various online creators, and took into account our own personal experiences with the Raspberry Pi platform to find some of the most fascinating and useful projects that you can put together yourself.

From ways to keep you better protected online to building your own dream video game console, the following Raspberry Pi projects are all designed to make your life a little bit safer, a little more secure, and a lot more fun. The best part is that all of these projects are small and don't take a degree in computer science to put together. And, if you are new to the Pi platform, there are a number of Raspberry Pi tips beginners should know before getting started.