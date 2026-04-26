What Happens If You Wear Your AirPods All Day?

Apple's AirPods and similar wireless earbuds from competitors are nearly ubiquitous, as many people use these devices to listen to music and other audio content and talk on the phone throughout the day. They're seen everywhere, as people wear AirPods on the street and in other public places. Batteries last for several hours, depending on the model, and the carrying case provides several extra charges — which still may not be enough in some cases, with battery life ranking as a flaw of the latest AirPods models. While wearing AirPods may feel like second nature to some people, even when they're not playing audio, it's not advisable to wear wireless earbuds all day. The AirPods will block the ear canal when worn, and continuous use can impact the health of the ear. On top of that, listening to music all day can impact hearing.

Keeping AirPods inside the ears without using them may seem convenient to some people. They can quickly resume music playback when they want to, and answering calls from the earbuds is seamless. Also, using AirPods Pro models can provide a better seal and protect the ear from certain environmental sounds and other loud noises that can lead to hearing loss. However, prolonged AirPods use can hurt the ear even if the earbuds aren't playing any sounds. Longer exposure to loud music is a risk factor for hearing loss.

Put differently, wearing AirPods all day long can hurt the user in two different ways, impacting both the physical health of the ear and the user's hearing. It's not just AirPods that can cause issues, but any wireless earbuds that are worn continuously inside the ear.