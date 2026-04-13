4 Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Earbuds
The only problem of listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or online lectures using your earbuds is that you have to stick them inside your ears. You likely don't need to be told that this can result in said earbuds getting pretty icky without regular cleaning. Multiple informal studies and reports have indicated that earbuds and headphones can play host to more bacteria than a kitchen sink. Although cleaning your earbuds regularly can address this issue, you need to avoid certain mistakes in the process to ensure you're sanitizing them effectively.
Cleaning earbuds improperly doesn't just involve a risk of leaving them looking dirty or gross. If you make certain errors, you could accidentally damage them and see yourself being forced to buy a new pair, costing you a lot of money as a result. Avoid this by making sure you know what not to do when cleaning these devices.
Submerging earbuds in water
Various manufacturers and brands, such as BOSE and JBL, warn customers against submerging their earbuds in water to clean them.
It should be fairly easy to understand why this advice is common: Earbuds contain various internal electronic components. Submerging your earbuds in water runs the risk of getting those components wet, which can prevent them from working reliably in the future. This is the same reason manufacturers may remind customers to check their pockets for their earbuds to avoid accidentally washing them with their laundry. Although it may technically be possible for a pair of earbuds to survive a trip through the washing machine, there's a good chance that making this mistake will leave you looking for a replacement pair.
The ideal method for cleaning a pair of earbuds might vary somewhat from one pair to another. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations to determine if they offer specific instructions for how to clean their products.
Not accounting for how often you wear them
How often should you clean your earbuds? The answer is a big "It depends." Numerous factors can influence how regularly you should be giving your earbuds a thorough cleaning. For example, if you use them every day, it may make sense to lightly clean the pair once a week. Sanitizing them once a month may be acceptable if you don't necessarily wear your earbuds every day.
It's also vital to use the right tools when cleaning these devices. Alcohol-free wipes can be useful, as can a kit designed specifically for the purpose of cleaning tech devices. Again, you can also check the manufacturer's instructions to find out if they recommend using particular tools or methods to clean a set of earbuds. Generally, though, it's important to consider how regularly you use your earbuds, and in what contexts or situations, such as working out, to determine a proper cleaning schedule.
Not cleaning the accompanying components
The part of your earbuds that you insert into your ears isn't the only part that needs cleaning. Other components may also get dirty and must be taken care of. If you prefer wired versions of these products, be sure to clean the wires along with the earbuds or headphones themselves. If they are wireless, clean inside and outside the charging case, too.
Think about it. If you clean the earbuds, but insert them directly back into a charging case that may be home to abundant levels of bacteria, you've probably done little more than waste your own time. Guard against this by getting into a routine in which you clean multiple pieces of tech at the same scheduled time through the week or month. For example, you may clean your earbuds and associated components and devices when you clean your laptop. Doing so can help you stick to a cleaning regimen while also helping you avoid overlooking certain components that may require more attention than you've otherwise considered.
Cleaning your earbuds too vigorously
If you want to rid your earbuds of bacteria, you might think you shouldn't be too gentle when cleaning them, right? While this makes sense in theory, be aware that manufacturers often discourage being excessively vigorous when disinfecting these products, as they contain fragile components that could get damaged if you're not careful.
That's why the most recommended tools for cleaning your earbuds are cotton buds and soft toothbrushes, which are easy to use and will rarely cause problems.
Cleaning your earbuds regularly can help you avoid potential health consequences of sticking bacteria-ridden devices into your ears. However, if your earbuds have seen better days, and cleaning alone isn't enough to save them, it might be time to make an upgrade. Do your research to ensure you get the right pair for your goals, needs, and budget. When in doubt, follow what the manufacturer says about keeping them clean. By avoiding these mistakes, you'll (ideally!) prevent your earbuds from becoming bacterial colonies.