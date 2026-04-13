4 Mistakes To Avoid When Cleaning Your Earbuds

The only problem of listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or online lectures using your earbuds is that you have to stick them inside your ears. You likely don't need to be told that this can result in said earbuds getting pretty icky without regular cleaning. Multiple informal studies and reports have indicated that earbuds and headphones can play host to more bacteria than a kitchen sink. Although cleaning your earbuds regularly can address this issue, you need to avoid certain mistakes in the process to ensure you're sanitizing them effectively.

Cleaning earbuds improperly doesn't just involve a risk of leaving them looking dirty or gross. If you make certain errors, you could accidentally damage them and see yourself being forced to buy a new pair, costing you a lot of money as a result. Avoid this by making sure you know what not to do when cleaning these devices.