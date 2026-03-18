How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your Earbuds, According To Experts
Earbuds are popular for many reasons and continue to grow in popularity. Along with wireless models, old wired earbuds are becoming cool again as the younger generation looks to reconnect with simpler times. Either way, earbuds are convenient. But most of them go in your ears like earplugs, usually as you twist to get a comfortable and secure fit. Naturally, then, there are sanitary concerns that you won't find with on-ear and over-ear headphones.
This is why you should never share earbuds, and also why you should make a habit of cleaning them semi-regularly. Even if you don't produce a ton of earwax, it's important to clear the buds of the gunk that can (and will) form on them over time, including bacteria, dust, debris, and sweat. While some owners report cleaning their earbuds every day, that isn't necessary. But you should give them a quick wipe at least weekly, and a thorough clean at least once a month. You'll also want to ensure you're using the proper methods of cleaning to prevent damage to sensitive parts of the buds.
How often you should clean earbuds
It's important not to overdo it and clean your earbuds too often. But whether they're a cheap pair or the best wireless earbuds for audiophiles, it's equally important to clean them semi-regularly. Earbuds have been shown to harbor bacteria, including staphylococcus that can cause infection. Some sources even suggest they contain more bacteria than your kitchen sink, an impressive feat considering that your kitchen sink is exposed to all types of food waste, raw food, and germs. Beyond that, earbuds generally get dirty from sweat and earwax.
As for the frequency of cleaning, this will come down to how often you wear them. If you wear them daily for commutes to and from the office or school, for example, and/or daily workouts, you'll probably want to give them a light clean at least once a week. For average use, and if you find cleaning once a week isn't feasible with your schedule, at least try to clean them once a month. This will help prevent the build-up of gunk, which is not only unsanitary, but can impact audio performance and make cleaning more challenging. Consider adding earbud cleaning to part of an existing routine: when you clean your laptop and phone screen, add your earbuds to the mix.
How to clean earbuds
To clean your earbuds, use alcohol-free wipes or sprays. Invest in a dedicated tech cleaning kit or use a cotton swab or an old (but unused!) soft-bristled toothbrush. Clean surface areas by rubbing gently, and clean the speaker mesh and microphone with a dry cotton swab. Finally, use a clean, lint-free microfiber cloth to wipe them down. If there's still residue, use mild soap with distilled water (Apple recommends micellar water for some AirPods) to remove it. Some sources indicate you can use isopropyl alcohol, but if you do so, be mindful to dilute it with water and use it sparingly with a soft cloth. If the buds have silicone tips, soak them in warm water with a drop of mild soap, then wipe them dry before putting them back onto the buds.
If you wear wired earbuds, don't forget to wipe down the cable with a soft cloth with warm water and mild soap to clean residue from it as well. For wireless ones, do the same with the charging case, using a cloth for the outside and a clean cotton swab to remove debris from the charging points inside. Once everything is clean, let each piece dry before putting the buds back in the charging case. It's important to keep your earbuds clean, especially if you wear them often. Failing to do so can lead to infection in the outer ear, or simply the unnecessary spread of bacteria.