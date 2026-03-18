How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your Earbuds, According To Experts

Earbuds are popular for many reasons and continue to grow in popularity. Along with wireless models, old wired earbuds are becoming cool again as the younger generation looks to reconnect with simpler times. Either way, earbuds are convenient. But most of them go in your ears like earplugs, usually as you twist to get a comfortable and secure fit. Naturally, then, there are sanitary concerns that you won't find with on-ear and over-ear headphones.

This is why you should never share earbuds, and also why you should make a habit of cleaning them semi-regularly. Even if you don't produce a ton of earwax, it's important to clear the buds of the gunk that can (and will) form on them over time, including bacteria, dust, debris, and sweat. While some owners report cleaning their earbuds every day, that isn't necessary. But you should give them a quick wipe at least weekly, and a thorough clean at least once a month. You'll also want to ensure you're using the proper methods of cleaning to prevent damage to sensitive parts of the buds.