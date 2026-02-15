Your Old Wired Headphones Are Cool Again - And It Makes Sense Why

What's old is new again, seems like a statement that rings true every decade. From music to fashion, hairstyles, even older mediums like vinyl and tech like boomboxes have become popular again in recent years. There's another technology that is finding its way back into the trend cycle: wired headphones. The world has virtually gone wireless. Most phones nowadays don't even have a headphone jack anymore. But the new generation is starting to push back, appreciating the simpler, analog days.

The trend, like so many others, is being influenced by celebrity culture, with everyone from Anthony Edwards to Steph Curry, Drake, Harry Styles, and Zendaya being photographed wearing corded buds. The fact that these celebrities can clearly afford expensive wireless buds but choose to go wired speaks volumes. And there are logical reasons for this "vintage" trend. It's easier and more convenient to use wired buds. You can more easily share personal audio. There's less worry about losing them, no need to charge, and you'll usually get better sound quality with a good pair. But at the heart of wired headphones becoming cool again is the desire to disconnect. This generation is embracing lots of retro tech as a way to be more present, more in the moment versus the fleeting nature of our always-on society. Wired headphones join other products, like keyboard phone cases and instant cameras like the Instax Mini Evo, as proof that high-tech isn't always the answer.