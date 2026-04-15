One Of Ghostbusters' Most Iconic Characters Was Originally Cut From The Sequel

If you grew up in the '80s (in which case you definitely remember these TVs), chances are that you watched "The Real Ghostbusters", the animated cartoon that followed the 1984 live-action "Ghostbusters", on your family's classic '80s television set. And who could forget Slimer (voiced by Frank Welker), the naughty green ghost that practically served like a ravenous pet at the Ghostbusters station? Well, apparently, almost everybody who was involved in the making of the 1989 sequel, "Ghostbusters II."

According to Dennys McCoy, who was a writer on the ABC series, the entire sequel was initially written and shot without including Slimer at all. In a 2023 interview with Den of Geek, McCoy said, "If you notice in "Ghostbusters II," they have all these little incidental scenes where Slimer appears. Well, the thing is, they did the entire movie without Slimer." Director Ivan Reitman (whose son, Jason, continued the franchise after his death) and the rest of the "Ghostbusers II" only considered adding the supernatural rascal once the animated show's creators, Joe Medjuck and Michael C. Gross, pointed out that he was the most popular and beloved character in the series.