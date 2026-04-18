Is Samsung Care+ Worth It? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
When you buy your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it comes with a default limited warranty provided by the company that keeps you covered for 12 months from the day of purchase. However, despite being an Android phone brand with the best warranty, the coverage is understandably limited. For instance, it doesn't cover any damage as a result of accidents like exposure to liquids and normal wear and tear. Samsung Care+ was launched to address that by offering extra protection against drops, spills, and other damage.
It extends the manufacturer's warranty by up to two years and offers 24/7 tech support, which should be handy when you need help. Additionally, there's optional protection against theft or loss that provides a replacement device up to three times a year – at a fraction of the cost. Of course, Samsung Care+ is a paid subscription, and the price you pay will vary depending on the tier and the product you want covered, since it's also available for other products the company sells, like TVs, refrigerators, tablets, and smartwatches.
But before you decide to get that Samsung Care+ subscription, you should first evaluate whether it's worth it in the first place. Fortunately, Consumer Reports, an independent organization that reviews consumer-facing products and services to help provide users with unbiased recommendations, has put the service under the microscope to give you the ultimate answer to that question. In a nutshell, CR says it depends on the user, but that isn't the answer you were probably expecting. However, it does make sense once you explore the service and understand the value proposition.
CR says Samsung Care+ isn't worth it for everyone
According to CR, Samsung's Care+ extended warranty plan could be worth it or not, depending on the type of person you are. If, for example, you buy one of Samsung's 2026 flagship — the Galaxy S26 Ultra – and you're someone who regularly drops your phone, then it'll be worth getting the extra coverage. That's because it'll save you money in the long run if you do the math. Even for the base Galaxy S26, Samsung will charge you $174 for a screen replacement if you pay out of pocket, but if you have Care+, it'll cost just $29.
Considering a two-year warranty paid upfront costs $99, you'll have already saved $46 on just a single repair. If you accidentally damage it two, three, or more times, you'll save even more money in repairs. Also, if you have theft and loss protection, you only need to pay $99 for a replacement instead of splurging another $900. That's the value of getting a Samsung Care+ subscription. However, while the benefits of Samsung Care+ do stand out if you get into trouble with your device, CR conducted a survey in 2022, which revealed that only 20 percent of extended warranty plans are used.
Owing to this, CR insists that unless you're sure you'll be in that 20 percent, you shouldn't get Care+. The only point of paying for Care+ coverage is if you know that you'll need to repair or replace your devices multiple times, and you'll need to get in touch with tech support often to justify the cost.
Users have mixed feelings about Samsung Care+
CR's analysis of Samsung Care+'s value is just a single perspective. In addition to their findings, it's also worth considering what individual users say about the warranty. On Reddit, multiple users have shared their first-hand experience with Samsung's Care+ service. Some Reddit users say it's worth it because they had their devices repaired at a discounted price, while others speak about how they regretted not getting it after running into issues with their devices.
But some users don't think it's worth the extra cost. One Reddit user says you shouldn't pay for Care+ because you're less likely to actually use it. That sentiment is shared by a Reddit user with the username 0xxKARELxx0, who says that "there's a high probability that you will pay for it and not use it," and, as a result, your only benefit will be "the feeling that you are protected." The divergent opinions are similar to what CR recommends, as the organization says it's worth it, but only if you're not too careful with your phone or if you want to use it without a case. If you have a history of taking good care of your device, then you're better off putting that money in a savings account for future use in case you need repair or replacement.