Is Samsung Care+ Worth It? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

When you buy your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, it comes with a default limited warranty provided by the company that keeps you covered for 12 months from the day of purchase. However, despite being an Android phone brand with the best warranty, the coverage is understandably limited. For instance, it doesn't cover any damage as a result of accidents like exposure to liquids and normal wear and tear. Samsung Care+ was launched to address that by offering extra protection against drops, spills, and other damage.

It extends the manufacturer's warranty by up to two years and offers 24/7 tech support, which should be handy when you need help. Additionally, there's optional protection against theft or loss that provides a replacement device up to three times a year – at a fraction of the cost. Of course, Samsung Care+ is a paid subscription, and the price you pay will vary depending on the tier and the product you want covered, since it's also available for other products the company sells, like TVs, refrigerators, tablets, and smartwatches.

But before you decide to get that Samsung Care+ subscription, you should first evaluate whether it's worth it in the first place. Fortunately, Consumer Reports, an independent organization that reviews consumer-facing products and services to help provide users with unbiased recommendations, has put the service under the microscope to give you the ultimate answer to that question. In a nutshell, CR says it depends on the user, but that isn't the answer you were probably expecting. However, it does make sense once you explore the service and understand the value proposition.