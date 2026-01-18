5 Android Phone Brands With The Best Warranty

Buying a new smartphone can be costly, setting you back hundreds of dollars. It gets even worse if you want the best phones from major smartphone brands, as those typically command higher prices. If you think smartphones have become expensive, you're not wrong. They have been slowly creeping up in price, surpassing $1,000 in 2018. Since that time, prices have been steadily rising, so it's normal to see a new phone launch with a price tag of over $1,000. Take the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example. When Samsung released the S25 series in 2025, the starting price of the S25 Ultra was set at $1,299.

With such prices, it doesn't make sense to buy your phone blindly. You need to get your Android phone from a brand that offers a warranty for peace of mind. Just like when buying a car or any other product, a warranty ensures that your expensive phone is protected against mishaps that aren't in your control, such as manufacturing defects or malfunctions. A warranty gives you peace of mind and acts as an assurance from the manufacturer that the device will work as expected for a certain period.

It would be nice if you could get the same warranty across all Android phone brands, but unfortunately, that's not the case. So if you want peace of mind, buy phones from these five Android manufacturers, as they offer the best warranty on the market. To come up with this list, we considered the warranty period offered by each brand and only included the top five. You can check the full methodology at the end of the article.