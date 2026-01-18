5 Android Phone Brands With The Best Warranty
Buying a new smartphone can be costly, setting you back hundreds of dollars. It gets even worse if you want the best phones from major smartphone brands, as those typically command higher prices. If you think smartphones have become expensive, you're not wrong. They have been slowly creeping up in price, surpassing $1,000 in 2018. Since that time, prices have been steadily rising, so it's normal to see a new phone launch with a price tag of over $1,000. Take the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example. When Samsung released the S25 series in 2025, the starting price of the S25 Ultra was set at $1,299.
With such prices, it doesn't make sense to buy your phone blindly. You need to get your Android phone from a brand that offers a warranty for peace of mind. Just like when buying a car or any other product, a warranty ensures that your expensive phone is protected against mishaps that aren't in your control, such as manufacturing defects or malfunctions. A warranty gives you peace of mind and acts as an assurance from the manufacturer that the device will work as expected for a certain period.
It would be nice if you could get the same warranty across all Android phone brands, but unfortunately, that's not the case. So if you want peace of mind, buy phones from these five Android manufacturers, as they offer the best warranty on the market. To come up with this list, we considered the warranty period offered by each brand and only included the top five. You can check the full methodology at the end of the article.
Fairphone
You may not have heard of Fairphone, but it's one of the best companies you should consider buying your next device from due to its excellent warranty policy. It's known for producing Android phones that are built with repairability in mind and a mission to last longer than the average smartphone in order to reduce electronic waste. True to its ethos of durability, the company offers the best warranty you can get on the market.
It offers a two-year warranty as a standard on all of its smartphones, which is mandatory for phones sold in the EU. Additionally, to make it even better, you can get an extension of up to three years (depending on the model) if you register your device with the company for free by filling out a form.
That adds up to a total of five years and makes it one of the best in a market where most manufacturers have a limited warranty period of one year. Fairphone has also made an exception for its latest phone, the Fairphone 6, and includes the battery as part of the extended warranty coverage, but only up to 14 months. The only bummer is that Fairphone doesn't officially sell its phones in the U.S.
Samsung
The South Korean electronics giant Samsung is also a great company to buy from if you want a device that has one of the best warranties on the market. In the U.S., Samsung offers a standard limited warranty of one year on all of its phones. Regardless of whether you buy one of its entry-level Galaxy A series phones or a high-end Galaxy S series device like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the warranty is limited to one year. This standard warranty only covers manufacturing defects that may be due to materials used or poor workmanship.
Everything else isn't covered, including issues that arise due to poor handling (such as dents and scratches) and consumable parts like the battery. If you'd like to cover your phone against drops, spills, mechanical damage (such as screen cracks), consumables like the battery, and even theft and loss for up to two years, then you'd have to get Samsung Care+, the company's extended coverage plan.
Samsung Care+ is optional, and the subscription prices vary depending on the model and package tier. In some regions outside the U.S., Samsung offers a longer standard warranty of up to two years on its Android phones. For instance, it offers a two-year warranty in the EU as per the region's statutory laws. It also offers the same two-year warranty and a one-year battery warranty in Africa.
OnePlus
OnePlus started back in 2013, but due to its launch of value-for-money devices that were termed "flagship killers," it quickly rose to become one of the key Android brands, competing with the likes of Samsung. Although its phones are hitting flagship-level prices these days, diluting its flagship killer identity, when it comes to warranty, the company isn't a slouch. Like Samsung, it offers a one-year limited standard warranty from the day of device delivery. According to the legal fine print, OnePlus says its standard warranty "only covers product defects in materials and workmanship."
That means other issues that are caused by or as a result of regular wear and tear, accidents, misuse, or disassembly, to name a few, are not covered by the warranty and will have to be repaired out of pocket. However, to sweeten the deal, the company allows you to request a refund or a replacement within 15 calendar days after delivery. So if you're not satisfied with the device for whatever reason, you can return it for a refund or replacement. But if you want peace of mind, you can get the company's paid protection plan (OnePlus Care), which includes subsidized repair costs against accidental damage, such as screen cracks, for two years.
In some regions and countries, however, the company offers longer warranty coverage with more perks. In South Africa, for example, the phone warranty is two years instead of one, and the company also covers the battery for a year and accessories that come in the box (such as the USB cable and charger) for six months. It also offers a lifetime display warranty against green lines in India.
Nothing
Nothing is one of the newest Android phone manufacturers, launching its first smartphone in 2022 with a unique design that can't be mistaken for a device from any other company. So far, the company only has a handful of phones that you can buy, and it does make solid devices if our Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro review is anything to go by. On the warranty side of things, Nothing offers up to two years, depending on the location.
In the U.S., the company has a standard one-year warranty on all of its phones, while in the EU and the U.K., there's an extra year. It also offers a warranty for its chargers and cables, which are typically not covered by smartphone makers. Every charger has a one-year warranty in the EU and a six-month warranty in the U.S.
For charging cables, Nothing has a standard six-month warranty in both the EU and the U.S. However, the warranty for its phones and accessories strictly covers "product defects caused by workmanship or build materials." Similar to Samsung and OnePlus, some regions get better coverage. For instance, Nothing offers a one-year battery warranty in India.
Google's Pixel phones are some of the best phones you can buy, thanks to the solid design, long support, excellent software, and capable cameras. If that isn't reason enough to convince you to buy from Google, then the one-year warranty the company offers should give you peace of mind. Similar to other companies, Google's warranty guarantees that its devices are "free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use."
However, the same one-year warranty doesn't apply to its refurbished products. For refurbished products, you get a 90-day warranty. Regardless of whether you buy a new or refurbished phone, the company's guarantee is limited to "hardware components." It doesn't apply to software or consumable parts (those that naturally degrade over time, such as the battery). In the EU, things are a bit different since the law requires companies to offer a two-year warranty at a minimum.
As such, Google offers an extra year in the region, but it would be nice if other regions, such as the U.S., got the same treatment. In the U.S., the only way to get longer and better coverage is by paying for the company's Pixel Care+ plans, which include accidental damage plus theft and loss protection for up to two years. The catch is you have to enroll in the program within 60 days of purchase.
How we ranked Android smartphone brands
There are many smartphone manufacturers whose phones run Android. So, to come up with this list, we did extensive research about each company's warranty. We first considered the most popular brands like Samsung and Google, but also checked the warranty offered by lesser-known brands on the market, like Fairphone. During our research, we prioritized each company's warranty period and then considered any extras included that are typically not covered by other brands.
We included Fairphone on this list even though it doesn't sell its devices in the U.S. because of the excellent software support. However, for the rest of the manufacturers whose warranties were on par with the industry standard of one year, we focused only on those that directly sell their phones in the U.S. That is to say that this list isn't exhaustive by any measure — other Android phone brands offer similar warranties to Google or OnePlus but didn't make the cut.