Your Apple Watch Charger Has An AirPods Feature You Might Have Missed
The Apple Watch is one of the main reasons why people need to travel with an extra cable. After all, a USB-C cable is more than enough to charge gadgets these days. But if you have an Apple Watch, you also need to bring its proprietary charging cable, or you might need to use a third-party accessory like Satechi's trio wireless charging pad. However, there's another reason you might want to take your Apple Watch charger with you. Turns out, the Apple Watch charging puck can also charge a pair of AirPods.
According to Apple, the Apple Watch charger can be used with the MagSafe Charging case of the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 3. With that, when you're not charging your Apple Watch, you can magnetically attach your AirPods case to charge it. Apple says that the status light of the AirPods case must be facing up and with the lid closed when you place the AirPods on the charger. Notably, you may need to center the case flat on the charger to ensure it's actually charging.
Why does the Apple Watch have a different charger?
Unlike other Apple products, the Apple Watch only charges wirelessly. The lack of a physical port allows the watch to be fully sealed for water resistance, while also allowing for more space for other components. Over the years, Apple has improved the charging technology on its watches, as the newer models can go from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.
It's also important to note that while Apple had to transition all of its products to USB-C to comply with European Union legislation, the Apple Watch is classified as a device that charges wirelessly, so the company doesn't need to adapt to any legislation. In certain situations, using the Apple Watch charger to juice up your AirPods can be handy, especially if you're short on cables and you need to use a USB-C cable to charge another device. If you have the older AirPods Pro with a Lightning port, and you forgot to carry a Lightning cable, this hack will definitely help you.