Your Apple Watch Charger Has An AirPods Feature You Might Have Missed

The Apple Watch is one of the main reasons why people need to travel with an extra cable. After all, a USB-C cable is more than enough to charge gadgets these days. But if you have an Apple Watch, you also need to bring its proprietary charging cable, or you might need to use a third-party accessory like Satechi's trio wireless charging pad. However, there's another reason you might want to take your Apple Watch charger with you. Turns out, the Apple Watch charging puck can also charge a pair of AirPods.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch charger can be used with the MagSafe Charging case of the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 3. With that, when you're not charging your Apple Watch, you can magnetically attach your AirPods case to charge it. Apple says that the status light of the AirPods case must be facing up and with the lid closed when you place the AirPods on the charger. Notably, you may need to center the case flat on the charger to ensure it's actually charging.