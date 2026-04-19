What A Smart Thermostat Actually Saves You Money On (And What It Doesn't)

There's certainly evidence that a smart thermostat can reduce a homeowner's utility bills. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency found that a smart thermostat that meets Energy Star standards can reduce a user's annual heating and cooling costs by about 8%. That translates to an average of $50 in annual savings for the typical homeowner. Again, a smart thermostat can reduce energy usage by automatically adjusting itself based on user habits and behaviors, but many smart thermostats offer various modes and suggestions to help users achieve energy-efficiency goals.

That's not to say that installing a smart thermostat automatically guarantees a reduction in energy bills. The EPA's findings were based on the features and specifications of smart thermostats, but a National Bureau of Economic Research study paints a different picture. This study examined how people actually use smart thermostats and indicated that these devices might not deliver any significant reduction in energy usage or associated costs. This is because users may adjust the thermostats themselves, overriding the automatic "smart" features meant to keep energy usage low.

On the other hand, a separate study published in the journal Science and Technology for the Built Environment arrived at almost the opposite conclusion. This study found that users only manually override their smart thermostats a small fraction of the time. Perhaps more importantly, when they do, they might actually do so in a way that further reduces energy usage.