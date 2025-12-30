10 Major Smart Thermostats Ranked From Worst To Best Based On User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several smart thermostats available for you to choose from multiple companies. Many companies make the same promise that having a smart thermostat makes it easier to monitor your home's internal temperature, allowing you to make quick, immediate adjustments. By making these changes and monitoring your home's temperature, you'll be able to save money on energy bills during the summer or winter. For anyone considering purchasing one of these products, it can be tricky to know which one will work best with your system and how many features you're going to get with these products. You may even want to test the thermostat out as a smart device that you can add to your garage or workshop before bringing it into your home.

We've gone through all the major smart thermostat brands on Amazon and found 10 options that you may want to consider, based on what consumers have shared regarding their experiences. These devices all operate on your home's Wi-Fi and connect to smartphone applications where you can manage everything. Some are better than others, and we've ranked them appropriately. We'll share how our ranking works in our methodology section at the end.