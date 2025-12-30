10 Major Smart Thermostats Ranked From Worst To Best Based On User Reviews
There are several smart thermostats available for you to choose from multiple companies. Many companies make the same promise that having a smart thermostat makes it easier to monitor your home's internal temperature, allowing you to make quick, immediate adjustments. By making these changes and monitoring your home's temperature, you'll be able to save money on energy bills during the summer or winter. For anyone considering purchasing one of these products, it can be tricky to know which one will work best with your system and how many features you're going to get with these products. You may even want to test the thermostat out as a smart device that you can add to your garage or workshop before bringing it into your home.
We've gone through all the major smart thermostat brands on Amazon and found 10 options that you may want to consider, based on what consumers have shared regarding their experiences. These devices all operate on your home's Wi-Fi and connect to smartphone applications where you can manage everything. Some are better than others, and we've ranked them appropriately. We'll share how our ranking works in our methodology section at the end.
10. Amazon Smart Thermostat
The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a device that many customers have purchased over the years. It's a simple gadget that you can swap out for your existing thermostat, capable of connecting to various Echo devices or the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, if you have one. None of those are required, but you can connect the Amazon Smart Thermostat to any device that also uses Alexa and make adjustments there. The device is easy-to-use and straightforward to install, but it's pretty basic compared to several other smart thermostats on the market. Some customers have also encountered some problems with the Amazon Smart Thermostat, such as controlling temperature settings, working with Alexa, and experiencing connectivity issues.
Several customers have shared in their reviews that it is difficult to manage the Amazon Smart Thermostat through the Alexa application on their phone, and the voice controls are not the best. Users didn't enjoy that the thermostat only has three scheduled settings. You can also set the device to Automatic, which requires it to remain connected to your smartphone and monitor your movement around the house. There's a Hunch function that the Smart Thermostat uses to guess the best temperature for a room, but many customers believe the device gets it wrong and believe adjusting it manually is much easier and more reliable.
9. Google Nest Thermostat
If you're looking for a smart device in your house, the Google Nest Thermostat is a decent item to try out. This Wi-Fi connected thermostat has a simple interface that you can manually use inside your home to make adjustments, or you can do everything with the Google Home application. The Google Nest Thermostat is also under $100 and works with Alexa. The thermostat's application allows you to set a dedicated schedule for cooling or heating, and you'll receive alerts and notifications about potential issues with your HVAC system. If the Google Nest device notices that everyone connected to the application has left the home, the thermostat turns off until they return. While these functionalities are nice, customers have had several problems with them and the overall quality of this smart device.
Reviews detail that the schedule system is nice and easy to use with Google Nest. However, when installing a new Wi-Fi router, customers say you'll have to perform a factory reset on the thermostat to reconnect the two. Some buyers had to reset the system or change the default settings manually. Others have had problems with the quality of this thermostat and either needed to install it repeatedly or request a new one. When the Google Nest Thermostat does work, many enjoy it, even if it doesn't come with too many advanced settings. Customers appreciate the straightforward phone app, and being able to adjust the temperature anywhere within their home from their smartphone.
8. Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat
For more customization options and scheduling capabilities with a thermostat, the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Color Thermostat is a decent choice. You can sync it with Alexa or Google Home if you already have those devices. For anyone who doesn't, there's a free application available that lets you operate everything. You can configure the thermostat's schedule, receive notifications about extreme temperatures indoors, read a five-day weather forecast, and place the thermostat in vacation mode while you're away. There are several smart features woven into this device, but customers have had issues with the device's temperature control quality, leading many to believe that the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Color Thermostat is overpriced for what it does.
Many buyers recommend this device if you have a single-zone house. However, according to reviews, the Honeywell thermostat touchscreen doesn't have the most responsive interface, and the device doesn't adapt over time or learn from your patterns. Other reviews share that customers have had issues programming the device, as it loses track of settings. Additional comments include problems with the Honeywell displaying inaccurate temperatures and internet connection problems.
7. Sensi Lite Smart Thermostat
Another decent option for those who are trying out a smart thermostat for the first time is the Sensi Lite Thermostat. This product has simple programmable features, and you can connect to it using your smartphone. The Sensi thermostat does have 'Lite' in the name for a reason, as it doesn't include many of the more noticeable features that other smart products come with. You can program eight unique daily temperature events with the Sensi Lite, providing a wide range of control over your home's heating and cooling system. Beyond these key features, it's not as advanced as other products on the market. The Sensi Lite Thermostat has a lower price of $65, but it seems like there are a handful of bumps in the road, based on user reviews, such as the connectivity issues several owners have experienced.
What customers do appreciate is how easy it is to install the Sensi Lite Thermostat and begin working. The Smart functions are available even if you're not inside the house thanks to the smartphone app, and the device can use geofencing to know when to turn anything off when you've left the house. However, the geofencing doesn't work correctly if you have a schedule in place while you're gone, and users have expressed that they've had trouble with Wi-Fi connections. Their connections have tripped up multiple times a day, forcing them to wait to reconnect. Others didn't enjoy using the free application for the Sensi Lite, especially with the internet connection problems.
6. Mysa Smart Thermostat
Another easy-to-use model is the Mysa Smart Thermostat. You can use it with your Google Home or Alexa system, or with a separate, dedicated application. The Mysa thermostat comes with an "Eco" mode that works in the background to adjust your home's temperature to a reasonable setting, but it doesn't impact your home's comfort or increase the electric bill. For those who want more control over Mysa, you can set up a scheduling program. There's also a geofencing feature: If you leave your home when this feature is on, the system turns off to save you money and turns back on when you return. Although these features are good, several users have a handful of notable issues and problems with the product's connectivity.
Several customers have had problems with the product's touchscreen and found it wasn't always responsive. To them, it was easier to use the application for the device. That said, other customers found the Mysa application cumbersome, especially if they wanted to try changing the temperature while they're not home. Others who synced it with their Alexa or Google Home products found that the thermostat might drop its connection. Overall, many enjoyed the Mysa Smart Thermostat's wide range of advanced systems and features, but the application and physical device need more work.
5. Ecobee Thermostat Premium
If you've already had a smart thermostat in your home before, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium could be the next one you get. It's compatible with Alexa, Google, and many iOS and Android devices. The Ecobee also comes with a built-in air monitoring system that sends you alerts if the air quality is poor, providing suggestions on how to improve it inside your house. Furthermore, the thermostat can detect if a window or door has been open for more than five minutes and send you an alert, pausing the heating or cooling you currently have on. It's an involved process, but customers like it. We recommend the Ecobee Smart thermostat Premium as an essential smart home gadgets to use in 2025. However, this smart thermostat does have a hefty price tag set at $239.99.
Customer reviews for the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium share that it's easy to set up, and the product's quality is excellent. Many enjoyed the application's interface, as it's easy to use, and comes with built-in speakers. You can treat it like other smart home devices, as it can play music and podcasts. Others loved setting the device so it wouldn't run as diligently while they were away or asleep, saving them money. Users have noted several issues with the devices, including that the humidity sensor is not always accurate and some of the application functions are buggy. Some buyers didn't quite enjoy it as much as they thought they would, given its high price.
4. Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)
It's challenging to beat the 4th-generation model of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. The product is costly, set at $239.99, but well worth it with what Google has put into it. You can control everything from your phone, or you can use your voice through any of your connected products, such as Siri, Google, or Alexa. The more you use this thermostat, the more it learns about your routine and temperature preferences at certain times. Additionally, it takes a home's outside temperature to modify how it feels indoors, adjusting to increased comfort while also managing any hot or cold spots it finds. Customers find it a great product and aesthetically pleasing, with a costly price tag. Some reviewers have also noted Wi-Fi connection issues. We also have a full review of this Google Nest Learning Thermostat model, praising Google's return to a top-tier thermostat, but one that could use a brighter display.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat has a sleek, modern design that fits on the wall of nearly any home, which is a huge plus for users. The device's display is easy to read from afar without having to get up or rely on the smartphone application. However, some reviewers say they've had problems with Wi-Fi connections, while others say it works well. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't use the Nest application, which several reviewers miss.
3. Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat
Another great, simple model that comes with a robust series of Smart features is the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat. You can operate it from the display, through Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or through a free application for your smartphone. This thermostat has an elegant display that lights up, but you can monitor your house's temperature directly through the application. Features include humidity readings for your home, seven-day scheduling with eight events, and geofencing to adjust the system when you leave and approach your home. You can also receive performance and efficiency reports regarding your HVAC system, and maintenance reminders. Although some customers have had Wi-Fi connection issues with it, this smart thermostat is a beloved product, priced at $118, which many customers believe is a great value for a robust product. It is one of the best Smart thermostats to track your usage, if this is a critical factor for you.
Reviews for this product from users highlight how easy it is to install and keep it working once everything is in place. The smartphone application is easy to navigate, and for those who use smart home ecosystems like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, integration is simple. Owners claim the Emerson Sensi Touch functions exceptionally well, and being able to use it far from home makes it easier for customers to save money while they're away.
2. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential
When you want a cost-effective smart thermostat, one of the top choices is the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential. It's compatible with Google, Alexa, and Apple Home. There's also an Ecobee application you can download, where you can manage everything. You can set a schedule for your heating and cooling system, or modify your current settings while you're away to save money. The application also shows how much energy is currently being used, allowing you to make cost-effective choices when you're not there. You can also track your home's humidity, preheats, and precools during peak hours, all with the help of the schedule assistant. There are a lot of features in this budget-friendly product, priced at $139.99.
Reviews for the Ecobee Thermostat Essential detail how easy it is to install and get started using it. The device syncs with the smartphone application quickly and makes managing it in any room of the house, or while you're away, exceptionally easy. Many customers enjoy how elegant and simple it is to use, as the thermostat doesn't have too many advanced options, such as learning your habits or geofencing. You have to manually set when you're away if you want this device to optimize your home and save you money while on vacation. Still, it's a greatly appreciated thermostat that excels at what it's good at, keeping a home hot or cool throughout the year.
1. Sensi Smart Thermostat
When it comes to major smart thermostats, one of the most robust and budget-friendly options you can go with is the Sensi Smart Thermostat. You'll be able to use it with Alexa, Google Assistant, or the SmartThings application. The thermostat hooks up to your system, and you can do everything through the smartphone application. You'll receive alerts about the current temperature, and have remote access while you're away to adjust the temperature on the go. The thermostat learns your schedule, adjusting it to ensure it's giving you the best performance while you're there, and to not waste energy when you're gone. There's also the option to customize a schedule. You'll also receive usage reports and maintenance reminders for your HVAC system, ensuring you stay on top of everything.
Multiple customers have shared in their reviews how much they enjoy this product, detailing how satisfied they are with it. They're thrilled with how easy it was to set up the Sensi Smart Thermostat and how user-friendly the application is to use. Other users highlight how much they enjoy the system, creating a set schedule based on their habits, and how easy it was to implement their own changes for further customization. There are those who use Alexa alongside it and appreciate being able to use voice commands to change anything, wherever they are within the home.
Methodology
When it came to selecting items to appear on this list, we searched through Amazon to track down the most popular smart thermostat companies and brands. We narrowed down to a handful of choices, focusing on only a handful of brands with the largest known products available to consumers. After we narrowed down the brand choices, we found the most popular options of the bunch and picked those out for our list.
With the products selected, we browsed through the many user experiences and reviews that consumers had submitted. We were looking for what they enjoyed about a product, what they appreciated about it, if it was easy to install, if it had a user-friendly smartphone application, and what made these thermostats unique compared to similar products. We also read through user reviews to see how effective these products were as thermostats, and how many smart features they included. These were significant deciding factors when it comes to their rankings, and price also played a role in the more costly options.