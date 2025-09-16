8 Must-Have Smart Devices To Add To Your Workshop Or Garage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the emergence of smart technologies and seamless pairing of devices across apps, gadgets for garages and workshops are all the hype these days. And of course, we all have a deep desire to stay updated with the current trends with devices that feel luxurious but enhance the functionality of the space at the same time. When it comes to maximizing your space, if you own a garage or workshop, you likely spend a significant amount of time there working on your vehicle or other related projects. While having a dedicated workspace is excellent for professionals and hobbyists alike, one or more of these smart devices can take it to the next level.
We compiled a list of modern smart devices that can bring convenience and numerous other benefits to the workshop or garage. These must-have smart devices will bring added peace of mind to your home, offering better visibility, effortless cleaning after work, and improved security. Join us as we explore eight must-have smart devices designed to enhance your workshop or garage.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain's smart garage control system provides complete control over your garage and its functions. Download Chamberlain's proprietary myQ app and sync the system to operate the garage door with a simple tap on your smartphone. You can allow your loved ones inside or receive packages from wherever you are in the world. Additionally, you can set up a schedule to open or close the door at a specific time, offering peace of mind when you're lying in bed or on vacation, wondering if you hit that closed door button or not.
Even if someone accidentally leaves the door open, the app will alert you through real-time notifications, and you can quickly secure it again. It works with a majority of the top-brand garage door openers manufactured after 1993 with safety sensors. The seamless installation has been appreciated by customers across the platform, with many of them able to install the hub and sensor in a jiffy by just following the manual's instructions. Paired with the app, the myQ Smart Camera also provides motion detection updates so you can keep an eye on who is entering the space. This Chamberlain device has garnered a 4.3 out of five star rating over 100,000 reviews on Amazon. Purchase it for only $29.98.
MyQ Smart Garage Security Camera
The myQ Smart Security Camera is a helpful device, especially if you have a lot of expensive valuables in your garage or workshop, like a brand-new car or a collection of expensive tools. Mounting becomes a piece of cake, as it is magnetized and can attach to any ferrous surface without the need for a lengthy installation process or drilling new holes in walls. It also has an adhesive and a hardware mount if you're short on ferrous surfaces.
Easily pair the camera to the myQ app on your smartphone, allowing you to see and hear what is happening inside your garage. Users can also speak through the integrated two-way audio option. The camera captures a wide view of the place, utilizing a 130-degree wide-angle lens and a 360-degree, manually adjustable swivel lens in 1080p video quality. And there's no need to keep the garage lights on 24/7 for the video to be clear. Night Vision mode helps save on the electricity bill. However, the night mode receives mixed reviews from Amazon users, with some noting that the video quality could have been better. It can work under extreme weather conditions, from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to +122 degrees Fahrenheit, easing concerns about damage in uninsulated garages. The camera has a score of 4.2 out of five stars from over 5,000 reviewers, and you can get it on Amazon for under $30.
Feit Electric Smart LED Garage Light
This WiFi-controlled electric smart light from Feit features 180-degree adjustable panels that illuminate targeted spaces. Control each panel independently to set it at your desired angle, depending on the lighting requirements. For instance, if you are working on a project on your work desk or repairing a car, you can focus the light right where you need it by adjusting the panels for precise illumination and maximum visibility.
Add the Feit Electric app to your smartphone, pair the lights via WiFi, and immediately get control over all of the lights' aspects. Adjust brightness, colors, and hues, switch between RGB/colored or white light modes, or schedule the lights to turn on or off at specific times. Another cool part? Pair it with smart assistants like Alexa or Google Home Assistant and manage the light's operation with your voice, making it ideal when your hands are occupied with the project. Through the Feit app, you can also create custom lighting combinations and scenes to activate at certain events, like low lights at night, refreshing effects in the morning, and more. You have the option to go for the three-panel design ($25.79) offering 4,000 lumens of lighting or the four-panel design ($30.80) that provides double the brightness — up to 8,000 lumens. The brightness of these lights is highly praised among Amazon buyers, who have given it a global rating of 4.4 stars over nearly 500 reviews at the time of writing.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat
The Ecobee Smart Thermostat is a multifunctional garage tool that can bring a lot of convenience to your workspace. With the installation of just one device, you can enjoy the benefits of a thermostat, an air quality monitor, and a security device. This smart device will maintain the room temperature at the desired level — all you have to do is place the ecobee sensors in the garage to cover the whole area. Besides, the best part is that it comes with Alexa built in, so you control the temperature settings with just your voice, though it also works with Google Home and other smart home systems.
Users can pair the Ecobee with its smartphone app and also receive updates on the air quality and humidity levels inside the home. There's also a smoke alarm detection sensor that will alert you instantly in case the fire alarm is activated. The vacation mode is a particularly useful feature. Schedule the days beforehand when you will be away and the date you will return. The thermostat will switch to an efficient mode when you're away, ensuring a comfortable temperature when you return, which helps save a significant amount on electricity bills. Rated at 4.3 stars out of five with more than 3,500 reviewers, it can be bought for under $250 on Amazon.
Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Particularly useful for workshop settings, the Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop will make the cleaning process easier and quicker. The vacuum works effectively with different kinds of floors, including hardwood, tile, and even low-pile carpets. In fact, it features a Carpet Boost mode that will protect the carpet from damage. But what makes it a must-have for workstations is that it delivers a strong suction power of 8,000 Pascals and has a unique air inlet that can clean up the aftermath of DIY projects and repairs, such as wood flakes, paper scraps, and stains. Thanks to the integration of precise LiDAR navigation technology, the vacuum will map out the room and create the most effective route to clean your space. Moreover, the dual anti-tangle system prevents strands of fallen hair from tangling in the main and side brushes.
Once the device is done vacuuming the space, it will mop the area enabled by the electric water tank with 270 ml of capacity and three levels of water flow — or you can also choose to do both simultaneously. Interestingly, the robot will automatically dock back at the charging station when the battery is low and can function continuously for up to 150 minutes. The Roborock app offers several functions. Users can specify no-go zones, set up cleaning schedules, and more. If this workshop cleaner piques your interest, it is available at Amazon for around $200.
X-Sense XS01-WX Smart Smoke Detector Fire Alarm
The X-Sense Fire Alarm is a smart device that detects smoke in real time and alerts you instantly via push notifications in the X-Sense smartphone app. Within it, you can also subscribe to the premium service, which gives the option to automatically inform the fire department within seconds of smoke detection, while also sending them the live location for quick handling of the fire in case you are away from home.
Furthermore, the device has a compact design and does not require a separate base station for WiFi connectivity. Equipped with advanced photoelectric sensors, it can even notice slow-burning or smoldering fires. The unit is dustproof and made of fire-retardant ABS material, so these elements do not affect its lifespan either.
The alarm produces an 85-decibel sound in case of smoke detection, so no matter where you are around the house, the alarm will be audible enough for you to quickly take action. A useful tip would be to test the alarm immediately after installation through the app to ensure everything is working correctly. With over 1,600 ratings at the time of writing, the device has earned 4.4 stars out of five on Amazon. You can get it for a reasonable cost of $18.99.
WiFi Surge Protector by Powsav
Garage and workshop owners might underestimate the necessity of having a surge protector in their space because of the dangers of unstable voltage. Surges can damage expensive electrical equipment. The WiFi Surge Protector by Powsav is designed with eight AC outlets — four smart and four always-on outlets. On top of this, there are four USB ports for charging your useful USB gadgets.
Connecting this surge protector to the Smart Life app on your phone provides easy access to all devices connected to its outlets, allowing you to control which smart devices are on or off. Interestingly, you can also schedule the devices to operate at certain times. What's more is that the device is compatible with Alexa and Google Home assistants for added control through voice commands. Available for $26.97 on Amazon with a compiled user score of 4.4 out of five stars, this power unit is perfect for elders and individuals with remote jobs and disabilities since you can save on the electricity bill by switching off unnecessary devices with the tap of a screen.
Hozo NeoRulerGO Digital Tape Measure with Laser
No matter the kind of measurement you want, be it linear, circular, an arbitrary curve, an irregular surface, or the diameter of a cylinder, the NeoRulerGo Digital Tape Measure with Laser can aid you for less than $60. View all the values on a big LCD screen that can work in both portrait and landscape modes, plus the interface can be adjusted in line with either right- or left-handed usage. The measurements are accurate with a precision of ±0.04 inch (±1 mm). Instantly send the noted readings to your smartphone by pairing the digital measure to the Meazor app to maintain a record of all the measurements. Moreover, the NeoRulerGO has 93 built-in scales and units — 52 U.S. standard scales and 41 metric scales.
Being super compact and portable, this smart ruler is easy to carry, and durability won't be an issue since it is waterproof and features a sturdy aluminum alloy frame to work in harsh jobsite environments like those of architects and engineers. The laser-guided mechanism efficiently measures tangible objects as well as paper drawings and blueprints — simply adjust the scale to suit each. One thing to note is that the grey metal part must be completely detached to access the charging port. Some Amazon users found it inconvenient and easy to lose sight of when working.
Methodology
We made sure that all the products deserve to be here, fair and square. So, each of them had to meet a minimum rating of 4.2 stars out of five on Amazon and have a good percentage of 5-star ratings. Other than this, we understand that budget-buying is a wise way to shop for the majority of buyers out there, so we also took care of this factor (keeping each priced below $250) for all kinds of users, whether they are beginners or professionals, to enjoy its benefits.
Portability and ease of installation are common elements seen in all these gadgets, because no one likes to spend long hours figuring out the correct way to install or use each device. When purchasing new devices for our home or a specific space, design is a key factor that aligns with our existing aesthetic. We've selected convenient shop and garage enhancing products that won't disrupt the vibe of your workspace.