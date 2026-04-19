Should You Accept Or Reject Cookies From A Website?

When you visit a website, it's fairly common for a pop-up to appear on your screen informing you that the website uses cookies, and asking if you want to accept or reject them. Which is the right choice? Well, the answer can depend on the site and what you use it for, but the safer choice is usually clicking reject, for several reasons we'll expand on shortly. Generally speaking, you always want to accept essential cookies so that the website functions the way you want it to. You want to reject non-essential cookies, as they're often the ones tied to data tracking and targeted advertisements.

Cookies is a term used to describe information from a website sent to your browser to store. Cookies are designed to make the website function as it should. This includes essential features, website security, or remembering what you have in your shopping cart. They often customize the website based around your preferences by remembering your choices and settings, or based on data about you. Even the police are using cookies to catch criminals.

The idea of being tracked and getting your data sold to advertising companies isn't often a welcome reality. If you want to avoid this, but still have websites function properly, you need to know about how to customize your browser's cookie settings.