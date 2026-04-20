1440p Vs. 1080p: What Resolution Is Best For Your Monitor?
When looking for a new monitor, one of the things that you need to check is its resolution. While 4K displays are a dream purchase for many, more budget-friendly alternatives often end up in the 1440p vs. 1080p discussion. Since this decision might impact many aspects of your experience, it's worth knowing if the upgrade to 1440p pays off for the price.
Overall, 1440p should be your go-to choice. It's one of the best options that you can get, besides 4K monitors. 1440p monitors deliver Quad HD images at 2560x1440 pixels, which work great for multitasking, since you can have more windows open on your screen at once. Games and movies also benefit a lot from 1440p, since with better resolutions, visuals can look stunning.
Compared to the 1920x1080 resolution of 1080p monitors, you get almost double the visual information, but that does not mean a Full HD monitor is bad. For many years, 1080p remained one of the industry's main standards, and for many basic uses, they are still among the best affordable computer monitors. In addition to not requiring more powerful hardware, the quality is still good enough for many users.
Why a 1080p monitor is still enough for most people
Even though it is one of the most basic monitor options today, 1080p still stands as the standard for many users, according to Steam. That is because it sits in a sweet spot between performance and price. When you buy one, you know your image will not look jagged, like it did on older options such as 720p. You also will not pay a premium price, like you do with the other options. For basic use, 1080p monitors are more than enough for most users.
On top of that, 1080p is still a very acceptable resolution for gaming, especially if you don't care about higher-resolution visuals or don't have the hardware necessary for higher resolutions. For many years, these monitors led the industry, so even if they do not deliver the finest details you get with 1440p, you will still see everything important with clarity onscreen.
FPS and competitive games, for example, are games that can get better results if played on a premium 1080p display than on an entry-level 1440p monitor. Since those titles often don't benefit from a better resolution as much as they need a high refresh rate, you can pay less for a 1080p screen with a high refresh rate. That way, you can get more smoothness while playing, which matters because our eyes can see beyond 60 FPS — unlike myths suggest.
Upgrading to 1440p is better with the right hardware
A great justification for purchasing a 1440p screen would be if your main purpose is to enjoy single-player and AAA experiences. The increased resolution in such screens makes most games look fantastic, especially if you play games in ultra graphics mode. Furthermore, using DLSS and ray-tracing technology, it's possible to boost FPS performance and have amazing light effects, which go well with a 1440p screen.
Computers have to manage about twice as much pixel information from 1440p monitors compared to 1080p screens, so it's essential that you have hardware designed for this purpose. For instance, while the RTX 4060 is one of the best-value Nvidia GPUs when it comes to 1080p gaming, for Quad HD, this card might not deliver the same performance.
In the end, although 1440p monitors make sense, they aren't a choice that everyone should buy when looking for a new monitor. To make the most out of it, you also need better hardware. So if you're willing to do some extra upgrades, the 2K resolution will be a great choice, especially if 4K isn't a possibility. In other cases, it makes more sense to stick with a 1080p display.