1440p Vs. 1080p: What Resolution Is Best For Your Monitor?

When looking for a new monitor, one of the things that you need to check is its resolution. While 4K displays are a dream purchase for many, more budget-friendly alternatives often end up in the 1440p vs. 1080p discussion. Since this decision might impact many aspects of your experience, it's worth knowing if the upgrade to 1440p pays off for the price.

Overall, 1440p should be your go-to choice. It's one of the best options that you can get, besides 4K monitors. 1440p monitors deliver Quad HD images at 2560x1440 pixels, which work great for multitasking, since you can have more windows open on your screen at once. Games and movies also benefit a lot from 1440p, since with better resolutions, visuals can look stunning.

Compared to the 1920x1080 resolution of 1080p monitors, you get almost double the visual information, but that does not mean a Full HD monitor is bad. For many years, 1080p remained one of the industry's main standards, and for many basic uses, they are still among the best affordable computer monitors. In addition to not requiring more powerful hardware, the quality is still good enough for many users.