Modern Computer Monitors Ignore This Myth About The Human Eye, And So Should You

You may have heard the claim that the human eye cannot see more than 60 FPS on a monitor. For many people, that is an absolute truth, especially when it comes to gaming. The problem is that this idea, although popular, is not entirely true and ends up shaping how many people understand screens and game performance.

Human eyes are far more complex than a camera that records isolated frames each second. Which means that when someone says that no one notices a difference above 60 FPS, that person could either be sharing misinformation or mixing up two different concepts. Viewing an image without flicker is one thing, but tracking fast motion, noticing blur, and seeing smoothness in real time is another.

That is exactly why you'll find more and more PC monitor makers switching to OLED panels supporting faster speeds, with rates well above 60Hz. Competitive games benefit from higher frame rates, since a smooth image offers some advantages too. So, the idea that the human eye cannot see beyond that isn't true, mainly because our vision works in a different way.