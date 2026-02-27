TV Vs. Computer Monitor - Which Is Best For Playing Video Games?

Despite TVs and monitors both largely doing the same thing, they've always had different use cases for gaming. Most users advise getting a dedicated monitor if you're a competitive PC gamer and to just use your TV if you're a casual console player. In recent times, this isn't as straightforward as it used to be. You should still get a monitor that fits your needs if you're able to, but a good TV can do (almost) just as good of a job.

Monitors have always had an edge in terms of performance and cost. They provide higher refresh rates — 120Hz is quite common, but high-end monitors go beyond 400Hz — which makes them better for games requiring quick response times, such as competitive shooters. They also come with DisplayPort capabilities that further reduce lag, whereas TVs typically only have HDMI. This, like many other differences, isn't as big a deal nowadays if you plan on getting a high-end TV, as those will likely come with HDMI 2.1 ports that are competitive in response times.

For TVs, the most obvious advantage is the size, as you can't get the same immersion on a monitor as when you're using a large 75-inch TV in a home theater setup. This size also makes it easier to play with friends or family on the same screen offline. Nowadays you can even find TVs that have special gaming modes and can go up to 120Hz.